Gainesville Police Department spokeswoman Belva McClinton said Wednesday, Aug. 21, that speed played a role in a Sunday evening crash at Broadway Manor Apartments.
McClinton said the preliminary crash report is complete and lists “unsafe speed as a factor in the accident.”
Officers were dispatched at 9:16 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, on a report of a single-vehicle rollover crash, McClinton previously told the Register.
The vehicle, a 2007 Ford Explorer Sport Trac pickup, left the roadway and struck an apartment unit at the apartment complex at 1840 E. Broadway St., Gainesville Police Chief Kevin Phillips told the Register earlier this week.
The driver, a 17-year-old female, and the only passenger, a 16-year-old male, were taken to hospitals.
A 9-year-old boy who was inside the apartment unit received minor injuries from the crash. He was treated at the scene and released, police said.
McClinton said Wednesday afternoon that the conditions of the two Gainesville residents sent to area hospitals were unknown.
The two were wearing seat belts, she said.
“At this time there are no charges forthcoming,” McClinton said.
The crash remains under investigation.
