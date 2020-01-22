An investigation into a reported Sunday evening shooting is underway, said Gainesville Police Department spokeswoman Belva McClinton.
Around 11:11 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 900 block of South Morris St., McClinton said.
When police arrived, a 39-year-old woman told police that a man wearing a ski mask knocked on her door and asked for her husband.
When the woman told the man her husband was not home, the man reportedly fired one round from a semi-automatic pistol into the ground in front of the residence, police said.
While the man was still in her yard, the woman’s husband and another family member arrived at the home.
The man then reportedly approached the driver’s side of the vehicle and pointed the gun directly at the woman’s 40-year-old husband.
An argument between the two men ensued and multiple shots were fired by the alleged suspect into the ground, McClinton said.
There were no reported injuries.
McClintion said the two are not related.
The suspect fled the scene in a silver colored vehicle, she said.
There is no indication that the incident was drug-related, according to police.
“The possible suspect has been identified but not charged,” McClinton said Wednesday, Jan. 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.