Polls open: 2 vie for SD-30 seat

Today is the day voters will decide who will take over the Texas Senate District 30 seat.
Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. countywide on Saturday, Dec. 19, for registered voters to weigh in on the race between State Rep. Drew Springer, R-Muenster, and Pilot Point’s Shelley Luther.
Springer and Luther garnered the most votes during the Sept. 29 specially called SD-30 election. Luther was the top vote-getter with 22,242 votes cast. Springer trailed close behind with 22,127 votes.
Republicans Andy Hopper, Chris Watts and Craig Carter were also on the SD-30 ballot in September, as was Democrat Jacob Minter.
A candidate must receive more than 50% of the total votes cast to win, which neither Springer nor Luther were able to do in September, forcing the runoff.
Cooke County Clerk Pam Harrison said she strongly encourages everyone coming to the polls to wear a mask to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. However, masks are not required to vote if you do not want to wear one, she said.
Harrison said she has asked all poll workers to wear masks and hand sanitizer will be available to use before and after voting.
“We’re doing all the cleaning we can,” she said of working to keep the pandemic virus at bay on Election Day.
And, if you have the coronavirus or show symptoms, be mindful of others and vote curbside, Harrison said.
“They have a right to vote but it’s just safer for everybody if they just stay in the car and vote in their car,” she said.
There will be a phone number posted outside each polling location for people to call in and request curbside voting, according to Harrison. If for some reason there is not a number posted, Harrison asks voters to call her office at 940-668-5421.
All of the polling locations except Callisburg, which covers precincts 6 and 9, are the same as always, Harrison said.
Voters in precincts 6 and 9 usually vote at the Callisburg Community Center. However, the center wasn’t available so Harrison said this election voters will go across the street to cast ballots at the Callisburg Volunteer Fire Department, 116 McDaniel St.
During early voting 5% or 1,657 of the county’s 27,658 registered voters in Harrison’s system voted, information indicates.
Harrison said 1,784 people voted early during the Sept. 29 special election so she didn’t think turnout was bad.
The special election was prompted after Sen. Pat Fallon, R-Prosper, received the Republican nomination for the Fourth Congressional District seat to replace former U.S. Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Heath. Fallon was elected on Nov. 3. He is expected to leave his SD-30 seat in January.
Should Springer win the SD-30 race this weekend, he will resign from his Texas State House District 68 seat.
SD-30 covers Cooke, Montague, Grayson, Archer, Clay, Erath, Jack, Palo Pinto, Parker, Wichita, Wise and Young counties. It also covers parts of Collin and Denton counties.
