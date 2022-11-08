Voters across Cooke County and the state are at the polls today.
The local ballot includes the race between Democrat Denny Hook and Republican John Roane to see who will be the next Cooke County Judge.
There are also bond proposals on Era and Callisburg ballots from those local school districts seeking to do school renovations, as well as a bid by the city of Gainesville to create a Quiet Zone along the BNSF rail line that runs through the center of town.
As of late last week, the GOP appeared to be in the driver’s seat heading into Tuesday’s balloting, if the most polling was any indication.
Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, led his Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke by 13 points leading up to the 2022 November midterm elections.
Of those surveyed, 53% said they supported Abbott while 40% selected O’Rourke.
The tightest statewide race was that for attorney general, with incumbent Republican Ken Paxton leading Democrat Rochelle Garza by 12 points.
In the race of Lieutenant Governor, Republican incumbent Dan Patrick held a 15% lead over Democratic candidate Mike Collier — 51% to 36% — with 10% undecided.
Comptroller Glenn Hegar, Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller and Railroad Commissioner Wayne Christian, all incumbents and Republicans, also held double digit leads over their opponents.
While not an incumbent, Dawn Buckingham, the Republican candidate for Land Commissioner, held a 16% lead over Democrat Jay Kleberg with 18% undecided.
Renée Cross, senior executive director and researcher at the Hobby School, said the results reinforce Texas’ conservative reputation.
“We found stark generational differences, with millennials and members of Gen Z more likely to support Democratic candidates than older voters,” Cross said in a statement. “Black and Latino voters also continue to lean Democratic, but that wasn’t enough to overcome Republican momentum.”
The poll also surveyed leading issues among voters. It found that crime and public safety, inflation and the reliability of the state’s grid were of greatest concern.
About 32% of those polled said inflation was the top issue impacting their election decisions. Nineteen percent said immigration and securing the border and 10% said abortion.
