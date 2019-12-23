When Chad Dieter arrived home one Friday afternoon, he had no idea that his new fishing boat would show up a few minutes later.
In fact, he didn’t even know he was getting one.
Dieter, a Lindsay resident, was named one of five recipients of mini pontoon fishing boats that Pond King, a Gainesville boating equipment manufacturer, gave to members of the military this month. The company sought nominations and drew names randomly to choose one member from each of the five branches of the American military to receive a Pond King “Patriot” model boat. The giveaway was inspired by a World War II veteran whose son had ordered a Pond King boat for him, the company indicated in a press release.
Dieter’s mother-in-law, Sherry Copeland, and sister-in-law Erin Copeland nominated him, Pond King spokeswoman Veronica Williams said. When he was chosen, they were in on the secret to surprise him with his new boat, too.
“I didn’t know anything about it,” Dieter told the Register. “They called me about two weeks before and said, we need you to be home by 4 o’clock on Friday.”
Dieter, a captain with the 2-149th General Support Aviation Battalion based in Grand Prairie, marked his 12th anniversary with the U.S. Army this past June, he said. He’d been deployed to Iraq in 2017 and now makes his home in Lindsay with his wife, Alli, and their kids — two boys and three girls.
Dieter said he’d thought he was needed to watch the kids Dec. 13 while his wife and her family went out to eat. But “I wasn’t home 20 minutes,” he said, “and they were like, hey go outside.”
Waiting there was the pontoon boat with a Minn Kota trolling motor and a trailer to haul it all.
“I was totally caught off guard, which is usually hard to do,” Dieter said. “You don’t pull one over on me pretty easily.”
Dieter enjoys fishing in spring and summer and says the kind of fish he catches doesn’t matter too much — “if I get something in the cooler, I get something to eat, I’m happy.” He didn’t have his own boat, he said, adding he’s grateful for Pond King’s generosity and support of the military.
“We put it in the creek the next day,” Dieter said.
Pond King praised Dieter’s local involvement as well as his military service. Among other things, he’s flown a Chinook Army helicopter to Lindsay schools for Veterans Day, according to the company’s press release.
“Everyone who entered this contest was deserving of our thanks and recognition, so I’m relieved this was a random drawing,” Pond King owner Brad Metzler said in the release. “It would have been nearly impossible to pick only one winner from each branch. But Army Captain Dieter is a great example of the men and women who choose to serve our country despite the many sacrifices — including time with family — that go along with that service.”
