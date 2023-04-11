Texoma Gospel Music Organization will host a gathering Saturday, April 15, at River Alive in Gainesville.
Award winning artists from Texas, Oklahoma, California, Missouri and Tennessee will appear between 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the church, 1612 E. Broadway St. in Gainesville. Calabrese of Soul Food of Cooke County Ministries will grill pork chops and sides at noon, followed later by hamburgers, hot dogs and the like. There is no charge, but donations are welcome.
Texoma Gospel Music Association began in 1977 and was founded by the late Dr. Billy Wayne Holcomb of Denison, TX. TGMA is the second oldest gospel music organization known and is not only for Texas and Oklahoma but nationwide, according to President Mary Fay Jackson. The organization promotes several genres of music, songwriters, musicians, Christian comedians, faith-based actors, radio and TV personalities.
For more information, call 940-736-7881 or visit website www.TexomaGospel.com.
