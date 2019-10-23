Two members of the Cooke County Commissioners Court are slated to discuss a potential railway project near Valley View at a community meeting at 7 p.m. Nov. 12.
BNSF Railway Co. is looking at building a 900-acre logistics facility along the Cooke and Denton county line, according to Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley.
“It is very preliminary, but they are approaching land owners now,” he said recently. “They have approached myself and Commissioner [Jason] Snuggs to the extent of notifying us that they will be approaching landowners. BNSF has not asked nor indicated that they plan to ask for anything from Cooke County.”
An emailed request for comment from BNSF went unanswered as of press time Wednesday, Oct. 23
Snuggs, county commissioner for Precinct 2, said he had little information to provide so far. He invited BNSF to send a representative, but “they want to wait to attend a meeting when they are sure that the project will move forward,” Snuggs said.
“I will be attending the meeting and plan to get an update from BNSF the morning of to provide the latest info at the ‘town hall’ meeting,” he added.
The meeting will take place at the Bob Andrew Agricultural Science Center behind John Kassen Field on the Valley View Independent School District campus, according to Jason Bewley, one of the organizers.
Bewley, who’s also a VVISD school board member, said he’s not acting in his official capacity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.