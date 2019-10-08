Power of the Purse nears

Cooke County United Way’s Power of the Purse fundraiser is coming soon.
The event is set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Fuhrman Hall, 400 N. Main St. in Muenster. It’s expected to end at about 8:30 p.m.
“Every year this event gets even bigger and better than the last and it wouldn’t be possible without the dedication of our POP committee members,” Jessica Bullock stated. “We work hard to grow this event so the nonprofit organizations in our community can reap the benefits of the proceeds. This year we’ve added more games with even more ways to win money and cool prizes! If you’re interested in a fun girls’ night out, POP 2019 is the perfect event for you.”
4R Ranch Vineyards and Winery will provide the wine-a-ritas and Still On The Corner will serve the beer. DJ KD The Spinner will entertain the crowd, according to information Bullock provided.
If the general admission of $25 isn’t enough, then for $50 attendees can get VIP admission. VIP tickets include a VIP wine glass, a purse ticket and exclusive access to the VIP purse table.
The Mystery Boxes are back with bigger prizes than last year. Those who don’t carry cash may need the ATM on site, as a lot of the games and the mystery boxes will be cash only with a two-person limit.
Last year, more than 400 women attended. Tickets are expected to sell out fast and a wait list may be formed. Tickets are available at www.cookeuw.org/power-of-the-purse or call 940-612-1793.
