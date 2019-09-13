Joe Conner’s artwork requires the viewer to look deeper. The payback for looking closer is a deeper appreciation of Conner’s skill. She can develop an image that will surprise you as well as inspire you.
Conner is a collage artist, but her collage work is not the type of collage done for school projects. She tears out strips of paper from various sources and carefully crafts an image that at first glance looks like it was drawn or painted.
Joe Conner’s work is a part of the Gainesville Area Visual Arts 2019 Fall Art Exhibition that begins with a public reception 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. The show runs Sunday, Sept. 15, through next Sunday, Sept. 22, at the historic Santa Fe Depot, 605 E. California St. The depot will be open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends for those who wish to visit the art exhibits. Show admission is free.
The theme for this year’s GAVA exhibition is “Feel the Power.” Conner said the exhibition’s title is especially meaningful to her as she feels that her artwork helped her stay strong while battling cancer in the previous year.
“The power of art helped me to the core,” is her description of art’s support in her battle. “The title seems to fit what I went through last year.”
Conner is also a professional graphic artist who has her studio located in her historic home in Gainesville. “I help my clients with their designs, web sites, and social media,” is how Conner describes her business.
While Conner’s business is successful, she said, she began using collage for fine artwork when finances were tight.
“I used strips of paper because I couldn’t afford paint,” she explained. She shapes strips of paper and places so that they look like brush strokes or line drawings. “I blend glue and tissue paper to help shape the image.”
When asked how she gets her inspiration, Conner says, “I chose topics that demonstrated the feeling of power. I am especially drawn to animal power.” Two of the three pieces in Conner’s exhibit are animals. She believes that animals exhibit power.
“I really like polar bears, because they are such interesting creatures and they have to be powerful to survive in their environment,” Conner explained as she looked at the one in her display. The other animal is a lifelike tiger picture.
Conner also shows her vulnerability and strength in the nude self-portrait she submitted for her third art piece. It befits a person who battled breast cancer and who recently received a clean bill of health.
“I’m still standing,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.