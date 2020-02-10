It’s about time to begin the search for a new justice of the peace in Precinct 1.
Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Olivia L. Neu is resigning from her position as JP to take a job at the Cooke County District Attorney’s Office where she will serve as an assistant district attorney.
Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley announced Monday, Feb. 10, that the county will be posting the job this week. It will be left open though the end of the month for hopefuls living in Precinct 1 who wish to apply, he said.
Brinkley said a vacancy in a JP position is filled by the court until the next general election, unless it occurs within 75 days of the election. The general election is Nov. 3.
“The political parties are responsible for placing candidates on the ballot through vote of the voting precinct chairs in the respective precinct or, for the minor parties, by precinct convention,” Brinkley said.
The vacancy was announced after members of the Cooke County Commissioners’ Court reconvened from closed session.
Representatives with the Cooke County Democratic and Republican parties said there would be a special election for the JP post, but it will be on the November ballot.
Neu plans to remain the JP through Feb. 29, according to her resignation letter sent to members of the commissioners’ court.
Neu was selected to serve as the JP by county commissioners in 2016 when former JP Dorthy Lewis decided to retire. She served the last two years of Lewis’ term. Neu was up for election in 2018 and was unopposed.
