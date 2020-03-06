Prepping for COVID-19: Area officials review plans for possible viral spread

Wash your hands and cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze. As the new coronavirus spreads, remembering those simple steps can help prevent not just the new virus, but many infectious diseases, health officials say.
Thursday afternoon, March 5, about 30 people met at Cooke County Emergency Medical Services Station 1, 301 W. Church St., to discuss how to prepare for and handle COVID-19 should it spread throughout the county. Representatives from area schools, hospitals and the Texas Department of State Health Services were among those in attendance, Cooke County Emergency Management Coordinator Ray Fletcher said Friday, March 6.
“Although the situation is still unfolding and the potential impact on our region is still uncertain, the outbreak is something that we have an obligation as local entities to take seriously,” Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley said. “At this point, the main discussion is from a logistical standpoint and how to maintain a continuity of services available to the public. This includes everything from law enforcement, to emergency response, to our downtown offices.”
Fletcher said the county has had plan in place for a pandemic disease since 2006.
“Regardless of the threat, the process of managing the public are pretty similar,” he said.
COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is caused by a virus named SARS-CoV-2. It first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China. As of Friday, Texas had 17 known cases with the most recent case confirmed that same day in the Houston area, according to the Texas Tribune.
North Texas Medical Center Chief Nursing Officer Carrie Zbierski said the hospital is currently screening all patients that come into the emergency department for COVID-19 based off of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
“We have not had any patients thus far who have screened positive to require testing,” Zbierski said in an emailed statement.
Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe respiratory illness and death for confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the CDC. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath and can appear two to 14 days after exposure.
Fletcher said should someone test positive, a health authority would notify county officials.
The city and school district are also keeping abreast of the developing new virus.
City Manager Barry Sullivan said the city is focusing on ways to maintain city operations if there is an outbreak of COVID-19. He said ideas include working from home, encouraging people to pay their utilities online and having cashiers wear masks and gloves when taking money.
“It is important for people to remember to not panic or overreact about the virus,” Sullivan said in an email interview with the Register. “Most people simply have cold and flu-like symptoms. Prevention by washing hands, coughing and sneezing into your elbow and not going to work when you feel sick [are] the best ways to not spread the flu or this virus.”
According to a news release issued Friday by Gainesville Independent School District Spokeswoman Leslie Crutsinger, health officials believe the risk to the school community is low at this time.
“Gainesville ISD has trained, registered nurses at each campus with protocols in place to handle communicable illnesses,” the release states. “While a new type of illness can be scary, we can protect our students, teachers and the broader community by using simple everyday actions that protect people from other types of respiratory viruses.”
The district’s teachers, school nurses and staff are working to encourage frequent hand-washing, covering every cough or sneeze and frequently cleaning areas in classrooms.
“This is important not just to help prevent the spread of [the] coronavirus, but to help prevent the spread of other infections that can lead to student illness and absences,” Crutsinger’s release states.
Fletcher said the primary message to anyone wanting to combat the new coronavirus is the same as any other communicable disease.
“Practice good hygiene, and if you’re sick, stay home,” Fletcher said.
CDC recommendations
Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
Stay home when you are sick.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
Follow the CDC’s recommendations for using a face mask. The CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a face mask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19. Face masks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others, as well as by health workers and people who are taking care of someone in close settings (at home or in a health care facility).
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.
