Cooke County offices
Cooke County offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 15, in observance of Presidents Day.
TxDMV
The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles will be closed on Presidents Day, Monday, Feb. 15. Most vehicle title and registration services are provided by the county tax office, which will also be closed Monday. Registration renewal is available online at www.TxDMV.gov. Motor Carrier Oversize/Overweight permits can be ordered online through the Texas Permitting and Routing Optimization System (TxPROS) at www.TxDMV.gov.
