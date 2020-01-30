Cooke County voters will have a chance on Thursday, Feb. 6, to hear from area candidates vying for votes in the March Republican primary election.
Around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, candidates from the five local contested races will be available to meet with those attending the Cooke County Republican Women’s second candidate forum of the season at First Christian Church, 401 N. Dixon St. The forum, taking place inside the church’s Christian Life Center, is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
The public is invited and refreshments will be served, organizers said.
Cooke County has five contested Republican races. For Cooke County sheriff, incumbent Terry Gilbert faces 30-year Texas Department of Public Safety veteran Ray Sappington. For 235th District judge, incumbent Janelle Haverkamp is challenged by attorney Kyle Kemp. For Precinct 1 county commissioner, incumbent Gary Hollowell drew two opponents — Horace Jeffcoat Jr. and Dwayne Arterbury. For Precinct 3 county commissioner, incumbent John Klement is being challenged by Adam Arendt. For Precinct 1 constable, Mark Westbrook and Darla Barr are vying for the seat.
“We are encouraging everyone to get out and vote,” CCRW secretary Pauline Lesch said. “This forum can help voters go into the voting booth with more confidence about their decisions.”
Early voting for the March 3 primary elections begins Tuesday, Feb. 18.
The last day to register to vote to be eligible to cast a ballot in the primaries is Monday, Feb. 3.
As of Thursday, Jan. 30, 26,014 people were registered to vote in Cooke County, according to Cooke County Tax Assessor-Collector Brandy Carr. Carr also serves as the county’s voter registrar.
Voters can check their voter registration status online at www.votetexas.gov.
Interested parties can fill out a voter application form on the website. If someone decides to fill out the form online, they must print it out, sign it and mail it to Carr’s office, 112 S. Dixon St., Gainesville, TX 76240. It must be postmarked no later than Feb. 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.