A professional basketball player arrested on felony drug charges in Gainesville this week has posted bail.
Rashawn Shaquille Thomas, 24, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, was released from the Cooke County Jail on Tuesday, July 30, after posting $32,000 bail, according to jail records.
Thomas was taken into custody on Monday, July 29, on two third-degree felony counts of possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 2 more than one gram less than four grams and on a Class B misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana less than two ounces, according to law enforcement officials.
Gainesville Police Department spokeswoman Belva McClinton said the charges stemmed from a traffic stop Monday evening.
Around 8:26 p.m., an officer monitoring southbound traffic on I-35 observed a silver 2019 Kia Optima speeding, McClinton said. The Kia was stopped for the alleged offense in the 2000 block of North I-35.
While speaking with the driver, who was identified as Thomas, the officer reportedly detected an odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle.
During a probable cause search of the Kia, the officer located two vials of Butane Hash Oil (BHO), several Ecstasy pills and 3.5 grams of marijuana, according to McClinton.
The 2017 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi graduate went undrafted before signing a partially guaranteed deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
He played for the Thunder’s NBA Summer League team before signing with the G League team the Oklahoma City Blue, where he played in 36 games in 2017.
In July 2018, Thomas signed with Dinamo Sassari — a professional Italian team. On July 9, Thomas signed a two-year deal with the Serbian team Partizan.
Thomas faces two to 10 years in prison if convicted of a third-degree felony.
Sports Editor Patrick Hayslip contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.