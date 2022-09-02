The defendants of the PRO Gainesville case that went to trial last week were called back on Thursday to sign the judgment.
“We didn’t know if they were going to try to throw us in jail today,” said Justin Thompson, one of the defendants and leaders of PRO Gainesville. “Instead… they just made us sign the judgement and sentence, but of course we’re appealing, and our appeal will go marked as of today.”
Thompson and PRO Gainesville leaders Torrey Henderson and Amara Ridge were convicted last week of obstructing downtown traffic during an August 2020 march along California Street without police permission. This march and the protests that preceded it were calling attention to the Confederate statue on the courthouse square and asking for it to be removed.
While there were fears of an arrest being made today, the defendants were let out on their current bond. There was also an additional charge with the fines the PRO Gainesville defendants will have to pay.
“They are charging us court costs as well,” said Thompson. “So it’s $2,000 plus $335 each.”
This brings the charge for all three defendants to $7,005, in addition to each of them being sentenced to a week in the county jail.
PRO Gainesville is a group that was founded in 2020 to try to spread understanding about equality through education, protests and other nonviolent means.
“Some of the community members are talking about protesting at some point at a future date again,” Thompson told the Register.
