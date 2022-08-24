A Cooke County jury has found PRO Gainesville leaders Torrey Henderson, Amara Ridge and Justin Thompson guilty of obstructing a major passageway, rendering it impassible on August 30, 2020, as part of a protest march on California Street.
The jury also sentenced each defendant to a seven-day stay in the Cooke County Jail and a $2,000 fine.
The charge was filed on September 2, 2020 and is considered a class B misdemeanor with maximum sentencing of 180 days in jail, $2,000 in fines or both.
Edmund Zielinski, the Cooke County Attorney, acted as prosecutor for the case, aided by First Assistant County Attorney Keith Orsburn.
The defendants were represented by Dallas attorney Alison Grinter.
