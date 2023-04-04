The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas has come to the aid of three Gainesville residents convicted last year of “obstructing” traffic during a protest march.
The ACLU and attorney Deandra Grant filed an opening brief Monday in an appeal on behalf of PRO Gainesville organizers Torrey Henderson, Amara Ridge, and Justin Thompson. The trio was convicted last year of “obstructing a highway or other passageway” — a Class B misdemeanor under Texas law — during a 2020 march in downtown Gainesville.
“My vision for Gainesville is just that everyone in the town feels comfortable – no matter what race, no matter how they identify,” said Ridge in statement released Monday by the ACLU. “Regardless of the color of our skin or the amount of money we make, our public streets belong to us, and we won’t let local officials silence our voices or steal our freedom.”
Cooke County Attorney Ed Zielinski is the lead prosecutor. He declined to comment Monday when contacted by the Register.
Statue removal
The trio and a few dozen other members of PRO Gainesville were calling for the removal of the Confederate statue from the Cooke County Courthouse grounds during a brief march along California Street on Aug. 30, 2020. A few of the protestors spread into the street, crossing at a location other than a designated crosswalk, as Gainesville police looked on. The police were also watching counter protesters on the Dixon Street sidewalk across from the courthouse.
Gainesville police later filed charges against Thompson, Ridge and Henderson. The defendants were found guilty and each was sentenced in August 2022 to seven-day stays in the Cooke County jail and $2,000 fines.
“Convicting community advocates for, at most, stepping briefly into a public street during a peaceful march is an attack on the free speech rights of all Texans, no matter your political views,” stated Savannah Kumar, an ACLU attorney. “Amara, Justin, and Torrey were exercising a long-cherished right to march for change in our country and for that they were sentenced to jail time. The law is on our side and we hope the appeals court will overturn their convictions and affirm that the right to peaceful protest is protected here in Texas.”
Since the trial in August, PRO Gainesville members have resumed protesting the statue on Sunday afternoons at the courthouse.
“The leaders involved in the protest and I were raised in the Gainesville community. We went to the schools, churches, and organizations here, yet we were treated as outsiders when we wanted to share our own histories and experiences,” added Torrey Henderson in Monday’s statement. “The goal of that protest was to provide education about Confederate emblems and ask to remove the Confederate monument that is on our local courthouse lawn. As Texans, we should value our freedom to speak out and advocate for change.”
