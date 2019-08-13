Governor Greg Abbott sent a list of state constitutional amendments to county judges this week that will appear on the ballot in November.
Voter turnout for the last constitutional amendment election in Cooke Count was unusually low, current Cooke County Clerk Pam Harrison said at the time. Then a deputy clerk in the county clerk’s office, she had noted immediately after the 2017 election that just 5.5 percent of registered voters turned out.
All seven propositions on the ballot that year were approved by Cooke County voters, as well as the majority of voters across the state, according to archived Register reports.
In 2013, 17 percent of the county’s registered voters cast ballots, Harrison previously said. A total of 14 percent voted in the 2015 election. She said North Central Texas College had a tax ratification election in 2013, and in 2015, a proposition on hunting and fishing sparked voter interest.
The following is a list of the 2019 propositions:
Proposition 1: “The constitutional amendment permitting a person to hold more than one office as a municipal judge at the same time.”
Proposition 2: “The constitutional amendment providing for the issuance of additional general obligation bonds by the Texas Water Development Board in an amount not to exceed $200 million to provide financial assistance for the development of certain projects in economically distressed areas.”
Proposition 3: “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for a temporary exemption from ad valorem taxation of a portion of the appraised value of certain property damaged by a disaster.”
Proposition 4: “The constitutional amendment prohibiting the imposition of an individual income tax, including a tax on an individual’s share of partnership and unincorporated association income.”
Proposition 5: “The constitutional amendment dedicating the revenue received from the existing state sales and use taxes that are imposed on sporting goods to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Historical Commission to protect Texas’ natural areas, water quality, and history by acquiring, managing, and improving state and local parks and historic sites while not increasing the rate of the state sales and use taxes.”
Proposition 6: “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to increase by $3 billion the maximum bond amount authorized for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas.”
Proposition 7: “The constitutional amendment allowing increased distributions to the available school fund.”
Proposition 8: “The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the flood infrastructure fund to assist in the financing of drainage, flood mitigation, and flood control projects.”
Proposition 9: “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation precious metal held in a precious metal depository located in this state.”
Proposition 10: “The constitutional amendment to allow the transfer of a law enforcement animal to a qualified caretaker in certain circumstances.”
