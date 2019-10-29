Proposition 4 along with nine other proposed amendments will be up for election on Nov. 5. Proposition 4 will be about amending the Texas Constitution to prohibit a state individual income tax.
“HJR 38 would amend the Texas Constitution to prohibit the Legislature from imposing a net income tax on individuals, including on an individual’s share of partnership or unincorporated association income,” the League of Women Voters of Texas explained in a digest on Proposition 4.
Cooke County Republican Party Chairman Chris McNamara said he supports the amendment.
“One of the things that makes Texas one of the most attractive and business-friendly states is our lack of a state income tax,” McNamara said. “Without this constitutional amendment it would only require a simple majority in the Legislature to impose this additional tax on us. Voting yes for Prop 4 will ensure that it would be incredibly difficult to impose a state income tax in Texas and would require a supermajority of the Legislature and permission from the voters to enact. Voting yes for Prop 4 is good for Texas and good for Texans.”
Cooke County Democratic Party Chairman John Angus took a different view.
“I am not in favor of Proposition 4,” Angus said “I do not necessarily want to see an income tax imposed on Texas individuals but neither do I want to see such a tax be permanently prohibited. As it stands at this time Texas law prohibits the Legislature from imposing such a tax without a majority vote of the citizens in a statewide referendum.
“Personally I find that to be enough of a hurdle to ensure fairness and citizen consensus of such a tax should it arise,” he added. “Further, the law also states that two-thirds of any such individual income tax be used to offset the costs of maintaining the Texas public education system, which could surely use the funds, and it could also be used to offset the tax burdens of businesses.”
Early voting in person continues 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays through Friday, Nov. 1 in the Commissioners Courtroom, room 120 on the first floor of the Cooke County Courthouse, 101 S. Dixon St. Voters must bring a photo ID to cast a ballot. Ballots by mail will be received through Election Day, Nov. 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.