Residents of the Gainesville Hospital District can come out Monday evening, Sept. 28, and add in their two cents about the district's proposed 2021 budget.
The public hearing is set for 6:30 p.m. Monday at the First State Bank Conference Center, 801 E. California St., according to information posted to the district's website.
A copy of the proposed budget shows projected income of $6,025,881 from rent, taxes and investments. About $5 million of the district's proposed income is projected to come from tax revenues.
Expenses, including bond interest payments and indigent care, are projected to total $6,056,840. There are two line items included in that for two special projects that equal $60,000 total in legal fees.
Depreciation and other non-cash expenses aren’t factored in but total another $1,247,438, the proposed budget shows.
Last year, no one spoke for or against the 2020 fiscal budget and it was approved 7-2. That budget — for the current fiscal year — had $8.4 million in projected income and showed a projected increase of $1.8 million in the hospital’s cash balance, a previous Register report shows.
The opposing votes for the 2020 fiscal year budget were board members Ken Arterbury and Jimmy Mosman.
The hospital district's fiscal year begins Oct. 1.
The Gainesville Hospital District represents about two-thirds of Cooke County and the majority of its population.
