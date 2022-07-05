The Gainesville Daily Register’s Tuesday, July 5, edition will be pushed back to Wednesday, July 6, due to the Independence Day holiday. The newspaper will be included with Wednesday mail delivery. The Register’s web and Facebook pages will operate as normal and the Friday print edition will not be affected.
featured top story
Publication note
- Gainesville Daily Register
-
-
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Featured Local Savings
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
John Richard Rowell Jr., 69, of Valley View, passed away at his home on Sunday, June 12, 2022. Richard was born August 17, 1952 in Oklahoma City, OK to the late Joh Richard Rowell, Sr. and his wife, Zora Mae Godwin. A graduate of H. Grady Spruce in Dallas, he joined the Southern Pacific Rail…
Most Popular
Articles
- Area sluggers named all-state
- Callisburg ISD proactive in beefing up security for 2022-23 school year
- Lindsay adjusting to new coach
- Free fireworks show set for Saturday night in Callisburg
- GISD improves facilities over summer; waiting on materials for Chalmers, Intermediate
- Krootz named Biz of the Month
- Last remaining WWII Medal of Honor recipient dies at 98
- Herkey's club raises over $50K from inaugural dinner
- Texas GOP sets goal for 2023 legislative session
- State district judge puts temporary halt on pre-Roe abortion bans
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.