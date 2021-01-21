Five candidates are seeking votes to represent Texas House District 68 in a specially called election 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23.
Republicans John Berry, Jason Brinkley, Craig Carter and David Spiller are vying for the seat left vacant by new state Sen. Drew Springer, R-Muenster, as is Democrat Charles Gregory. Springer was elected to represent Texas Senate District 30 following a December runoff.
All candidates were sent the same list of questions from the Register and the following is their response to each. Gregory did not return a response that met criteria.
Why are you running?
Berry: The voice of rural Texas is being lost in Austin. I had the privilege to serve as Jack County commissioner for a period and as commissioner I saw firsthand how Austin will create well-intentioned laws that can have adverse impacts on the finances of rural counties in Texas. As a financial planner, I look at governmental policies and work to determine how they are going to impact my clients. As a legislator, I will do the same for the citizens of rural Texas. I am running to be the voice for rural Texas and will work to protect rural counties from further financial burdens of Austin’s knee-jerk plans and fight to protect ag industries.
Brinkley: For the past six years as Cooke County judge, I have made it a priority to advocate for issues that impact our county, not only at the county level, but at the state and national level as well. Each of the past three legislative sessions I have been in Austin advocating for local government and for Cooke County. What I have found is that there seems to be a disconnect between our state officials and local government officials. Our Texas house of representatives should be made up of individuals with a diverse background knowledge. I feel that there is a lack of individuals with background knowledge of local government. I believe that I bring that knowledge to the table with over a decade of local government experience as a local elected official.
Carter: There are too many politicians who do a lot of talking but not enough listening to the concerns of everyday Texans. That’s why I am running — to make sure your issues are the top priorities of the Texas House. I am a businessman, not a politician. My conservative credentials are unmatched when it comes to defending our state from Marxist radicals, and protecting our border, defending the unborn, and supporting our Second Amendment rights.
If you agree that we need a businessman, not a career politician, to help put an end to over-reaching regulations imposed by bureaucrats in Austin, then I am asking for your help. It is going to take someone with business experience to help get our economic engine moving in the right direction.
Spiller: With 22 counties stretching from the Panhandle and the South Plains to North Texas, we have the most rural district in Texas and those rural conservative family values must be defended if we are to maintain the way of life we all cherish. This district is my home. I’ve lived here all my life (except college) and committed myself long ago to improving our rural schools, hospital system and even building a reservoir to ensure we had good drinking water and would not have to rely on the urban areas. Growing up, my dad instilled in me the value of serving others and the community because that is how you show you care and love your neighbors.
I am running because I see a need to defend our shared rural values: protecting life, defending the Constitution – especially the Second Amendment, pushing for lower taxes, and protecting our rural schools, private property and water from the urban legislators who always work against us. I am committed to being our strong voice down in Austin and to being the most accessible and responsive member for my neighbors.
What are your three top platform issues and why?
Berry: 1. Rural broadband expansion. Rural broadband is key to the growth of rural Texas as it has become necessary for so much (from business to education to healthcare). We need a statewide broadband plan, right now. We are one of six states that do not have such a plan. Addressing the challenge of broadband expansion will require several different solutions.
2. Addressing Rural health care. This is a broad topic, which ranges from finances to staffing to accessibility in sparsely populated areas. The challenges of rural health care are unique and require finite and tactile solutions, such looking for ways to attract and keep qualified nurses in rural communities.
3. Property ownership rights. There are many facets to property rights that need to be addressed and protected. Imminent domain is an area that should be reviewed while water rights must be protected.
Brinkley: Redistricting: With the new data that will soon be released regarding the 2020 Census, this house district will change. Because of the population growth in the urban areas, it is very likely that rural Texas will lose a house of representatives seat. The number one priority, if elected, will be to work to maintain this house seat for Cooke County and rural Texas.
Rural Broadband Internet: A comprehensive and aggressive broadband internet plan for Texas is of paramount importance. Access to affordable, reliable broadband internet is necessary in order for many of our rural communities to prosper. The recent pandemic has highlighted the disparity that many parts of rural Texas has when it comes to quality internet access. If elected, one of my top priorities will be to help to bridge the digital divide in Texas. Whether it is in education, business or medicine, access to fast and reliable internet is a necessity for all.
Local Decision Making: I firmly believe that government closest to the people governs best. Texas is a diverse state, and issues impacting rural Texas can differ greatly from those impacting urban centers. Allowing for more flexibility and discretion by our local governments is, not only a core conservative principle, but allows for more effective and efficient government. Without an emphasis on local decision making and local control, our rural areas will continue to be at the mercy of our more populated neighbors.
Carter: Creating Good Paying Jobs: I have firsthand experience with opening a business in a rural community. I purchased and kept the Old Nocona Boot Factory from being shut down and demolished. Through hard work and strategic planning, I was able to add over 100 high-paying jobs to the Nocona Boot Factory. I will fight down in Austin to stop any regulations that would hurt our rural economy or small businesses. I will sponsor legislation that will make opening a rural business easier and entice companies to bring jobs to our communities.
Improving Education and Teachers' Pay: Teachers are the foundation of our communities, and we have to do everything we can not to lose our teachers to higher-paying city schools. I will sponsor legislation that will allow our rural communities to compete with cities on pay so that teachers are more willing to stay in our towns and not move away to a better-paying school.
Reducing Property Taxes: People are being taxed out of their homes by the rising property taxes in Texas. Property tax relief is going to be essential this next legislative session. If you decide to send me to Austin to represent you, I will personally look through the state’s finances to see what government waste is occurring so that our schools can receive the proper funding they need and we can pass property tax relief this legislative session.
Spiller: Defending our rural conservative values is job number one. That means a lot of things. It means protecting our rural schools and hospitals from the urban legislators competing for more money. They would defund us if they had the chance. That’s why we’ve got to stick together and work so much harder.
We’ve got to improve rural broadband in our area. Today, it is like the equivalent of not having electricity and it puts us on an uneven playing field economically and when it comes to innovation. We also saw how critical it was during the pandemic. We can no longer go without it while the urban areas never really struggle in this area.
We also need to oppose all tax increases. Families and businesses are struggling to get back on their feet and we’ve got to help them every way we can.
Finally, we’ve got to protect innocent life and defend the Second Amendment. Liberals are always pushing their radical agenda on us. Democrats have a candidate on the ballot for this special election and with this being the first special election in the nation since the Georgia runoffs – the stakes have never been higher for our conservative values. We all must turn out, send a strong message, and vote to defend what’s right.
Briefly tell us about yourself. Name, age, family, education, occupation.
Berry: I am John Berry, 51, from Jacksboro. I grew up in the Panhandle and graduated from Plainview High School. I attended Texas A&M University and am class of ’92; there I met and married my wife Melanie and have been married for 27 years. We moved to the Jacksboro area 16 years ago when we had the chance to purchase part of the land and the house my great-grandparents built. We wanted to raise our boys in rural Texas with those rural Texas values and traditions that my family instilled in me.
I am a Certified Financial Planner and own Corner Post Financial Planning. I also run a small cow/calf operation.
Brinkley: I am Jason Brinkley. I am 38 years old and happily married to my wife Katie, and we reside just south of Gainesville. My family has been in Cooke County for over five generations. I am a graduate from Valley View ISD. I have a bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M, and a law degree from Oklahoma City University School of Law. For the past six years I have served as your Cooke County judge, prior to that I served as a justice of the peace. I am also a licensed attorney.
Carter: Age: 41 Education: Some College. My name is Craig Carter. My wife Leigha and I are the parents of four children, and they know firsthand the struggles Texas families are facing in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. I own and operate a food bank called Hope 29:11 — serving over 30,000 families a year. I am a business owner who purchased the historic Nocona Boot Company building and transformed it into a thriving hub for business. Since then, we have expanded the brand and created good-paying jobs.
Spiller: I’m David Spiller (59). I was born, raised and went to public school in this district. I graduated from UT and then St. Mary’s School of Law. I’ve been a rancher, a roustabout, and today I’m a rural family attorney and school board member who’s proud to live by our shared conservative values each day. I am proud to run a family practice with my two sons, Mason and Reid. And I am very blessed to be the husband of Ginger Spiller, a 30-year local teacher, who just came out of retirement to help teach high school during the pandemic. As a community servant, I helped expand regional medical care, build new rural schools, and a reservoir to provide a lasting source of local drinking water. I care deeply about our rural community and will always fight to defend it. I believe that “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” —Philippians 4:13
We’ve got to work hard to protect our way of life from the urban legislators working to raid our resources and tax dollars. I am committed to protecting our conservative way of life and I humbly ask for your vote.
