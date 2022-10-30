Early voting for the November election has begun, including the vote on the development of a quiet rail zone through Gainesville.
The $2.8 million bond would fund work to create the quiet zone along the BNSF rail line to help ensure safety without trains blowing their horns between Cole and Belcher streets. This work would include changes to each railroad crossing and the addition of signage, channelized medians and curbs/gutters.
“In order for the trains not to blow their horns, each crossing has to be changed,” City Manager Barry Sullivan told the Register back in August. “Cole and McCubbin crossings will be closed. Belcher, Scott, Broadway, California, Main, Garnett and Moss streets will be restriped.”
Sullivan also said the bond would be paid off with an increase of approximately $0.0146 on the tax rate. On a $100,000 property, that would create an annual tax increase of $14.60, on a $200,000 property it would be about a $29.20 increase, and on a $300,000 property it would be a $43.80 increase on the annual tax.
This vote has caused a lot of debate in Gainesville with two Facebook groups being created in support of the quiet zone. One of these groups, Prosperity for Gainesville, has a website at prosperityforgainesville. com.
Those in support of the quiet zone often cite the quiet that would be achieved in residential areas, increased safety measures, the potential for outdoor dining and growth in downtown shopping.
While there are supporters, there are also those opposed to the quiet zone. Many of the opposers often reference the tax increase that they would prefer go to fixing roads or other projects, the backed up traffic from closing two railroad crossings and the history of the depot and how the train horn helps create the atmosphere of Gainesville.
One of the primary points of tension has included differing experiences and misleading information.
One such point of misleading information was shared on the Prosperity for Gainesville Facebook page on October 14, where the page posted saying, “A federal study since 2014 has shown that deaths do not rise when quiet zones are created, enabling trains to cross intersections without blowing their horns.”
In the comments, Tim Lister asked for the federal study being referenced. After receiving the study, he pointed out the study said there was no significant difference in collisions before and after the establishment of quiet zones and that the document was from 2013. He then referenced a report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office in 2017 saying that the benefits of quiet zones have not been quantified and studies done previously did not account for other changes made over time.
Another post from Prosperity for Gainesville posted on September 23 cited a study saying, “Noise above 60 decibels has a high probability of sleep disruption.
The train hits above that at least 12 times per night within 1500 feet of the train.”
Commenters included one Gainesville resident, Joe Bob Jones, who emphasized that other noises contribute to decibel levels.
“Decibels are measured logarithmically. You would have to not only ban train horns but the train itself, all vehicle traffic of any kind, not allow people to talk walking down the street, dogs barking, air conditioning units operating, shut down the Farmer’s Market activities, shut down both I-35 and Highway 82 and create a no fly zone to create a 60 dB or less environment.”
Jones went on to point out that there are thousands of citizens of Gainesville that do not live in the area affected by the train.
Another commenter, David Holliday, is someone who lives, in his words, “1,100 feet or so west of the train,” and claims to rarely hear the train at night, calling it, “Nothing to lose sleep over.”
A Prosperity for Gainesville post from September 29 responded to people criticizing the rise of taxes for something that benefits only a small number of people.
“As a community we routinely ask residents to support improvements that may not directly affect them,” said Prosperity for Gainesville. “We ask residents without children to support the schools. We ask residents to support street improvements or new fire stations that may not help them. We built a dog park even though most residents will not use it. Being a good neighbor helps build our community into a more welcoming, healthy and prosperous city.”
Much discussion has also gone on in Facebook groups like Gainesville, TX Chatter, including a post from Johnny Johnson on Tuesday encouraging people to go vote against the quiet zone. He went into many points, including how a quiet zone will “Close two train crossings in town, causing even more traffic at the remaining crossings. Have you seen California Street back up to the courthouse waiting on a train? Get ready for it to back up to I-35 if this passes.”
The comments on the post include people on both sides, bringing up points about everything from the train tracks existing in Gainesville longer than the houses, and people thinking there are too many trains coming through Gainesville.
Ken White commented that trains may slow down for safety since they couldn’t use their horn, creating backed-up train traffic in Valley View, a slower trains getting bottlenecked and trains having to stay in Gainesville longer.
While these are documented conversations due to being on Facebook, there have also been a variety of discussions in-person, many creating high tensions.
Conversations have occurred among downtown church congregations where some members claim they have had to stop services for the train, while other frequent longtime attendees say they have never had that happen.
Some parents will recall their toddler not being able to sleep due to the train while others say their toddler had no issue with the train. Teachers at the Gainesville Junior High have had differing opinions on if it affects classes, while others recall safety seminars given to students where the horn was the primary warning for students walking home from school.
Both sides have been vocal about their opinions, but among all the chatter and debate, the vote is what matters. Early voting will continue through Friday, Nov. 4 at the Cooke County Courthouse Annex Courtroom at 112 S. Dixon St. in Gainesville. Voting will be available weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Election day is Nov. 8 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at precinct polling locations.
