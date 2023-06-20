Soil moisture levels have been short to adequate in Cooke and surrounding counties. Some counties received scattered thunderstorms, while others reported sporadic rain. Hail damaged crops in some areas.
Pasture and rangeland are in fair to good condition. Corn looks good and is tasselling in most fields. Soybeans and grain sorghum are doing well. Oats are being harvested, and peanut planting is underway. Livestock are in good condition. Spring-born calves are doing well.
The rains in May and June are likely to significantly improve forage production and rangeland grazing and browsing for both livestock and wildlife, as well as water availability. Summer grasses will likely get a boost from the replenished soil moisture profile.
Other areas are adapting to the surge of rain this spring and early summer.
Farming in the Texas Panhandle is adjusting to above-average rainfall over the last month, but fieldwork has been delayed, according to a Texas A& M AgriLife Extension Service expert.
Recent rains in the Texas Panhandle have reversed much of the region’s moisture deficit brought on by several years of drought. While beneficial to the long-term prospects for agriculture, heavy rains and soggy conditions are causing planting delays for some producers and destroying crops for others.
The inability to access fields is preventing producers from planting planned crops like cotton and corn. Producers are now assessing conditions and evaluating planting options, said Jourdan Bell, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension agronomist, Amarillo.
Many rainfall events around the Panhandle during May were slow, soil-soaking events that improved the soil moisture profile. Isolated heavy rainfall caused flooding, but the rainfall events that led to catastrophic flooding in towns like Hereford and Amarillo were not the norm for most of the region.
Bell said there are still fields with standing water and crops that are likely drowned out. Other planted fields have issues with soil crusting that prevents good crop emergence. Another round of storms on June 11 and June 12 brought hail that impacted many more fields across the entire Panhandle. Cotton fields planted in early May are also developing very slowly because of cool conditions, provided they were not hailed out. Early planted corn looked good if not drowned or hailed out.
Most wheat acres failed earlier in the season due to drought, Bell said. Consistent rains throughout May likely benefitted remaining wheat fields and harvest potential.
The rain’s impact on warm-season crops will be mostly good because fields needed the soil moisture as crops move into hotter summer periods, Bell said. But the consistent rainfall has also led to below-normal temperatures, and cooler conditions have impacted plant development progress because of low heat unit accumulation.
Some producers were able to get cotton planted before the rains began in May, Bell said. But the planting window is closed for Panhandle cotton if it is not in the ground at this point.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.