A Saint Jo rancher and North Texas real estate veteran has received the North Central Texas College Foundation’s highest alumni honor, the college announced Monday in a press release.
James “Jim” Cooksey received this year’s F.M. Hemphill Distinguished Alumni Award at the foundation’s Starlite Gala on Friday, Feb. 21, before nearly 500 guests. Cooksey attended NCTC’s predecessor institution, Cooke County Junior College, in 1968. He is still active on the same ranch his great-grandfather founded in 1873, which covers 2,000 acres and runs 300 head of cattle. The commercial real estate firm he founded, Jackson Cooksey Co., was named among the nation’s “Best and Brightest Companies to Work For” from 2016-2018.
Cooksey went on to graduate from North Texas State University (now University of North Texas) with a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science and economics, as well as completing coursework for a Master of Public Administration degree. An early innovator of corporate-focused real estate services, Cooksey founded Dallas-based Jackson Cooksey in 1982. Prior to its acquisition by Newmark Knight Frank in July 2018, Jackson Cooksey ranked among the largest commercial real estate brokerages in the Dallas and Houston areas with an average broker tenure of 20 years.
Cooksey himself has been involved in transactions totaling more than 200 million square feet over the last two decades of his career, representing various notable clients including Fortune 500 companies. He has also been involved in numerous philanthropic organizations both professionally and personally, including long-term service on a variety of boards and supporting community initiatives.
During the gala at Texas Motor Speedway, NCTC Foundation representatives also awarded the Ed Wright Community Service Award to one individual or entity in each county where NCTC has a campus, recognizing meritorious service to the college or community.
The Ed Wright award for Cooke County went to CASA of North Texas, a coalition recruiting and supporting volunteer advocates to represent the best interests of abused and neglected children in protective foster care. The agency celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2019 and its 222 court-appointed special advocates have served more than 2,000 children.
The service award for Montague County went to the Bowie 4B Sales Tax Corp. and in Denton it went to Serve Denton. The Graham campus was presented to the Graham Chamber of Commerce and Convention and Visitors Bureau. Flower Mound’s award went to the Argyle United Methodist Church Men’s Leadership Team for their work with Casting for a Cause, and for the Corinth Campus, the award went to Mollie Avelino, associate principal at Lake Dallas High School.
NCTC Foundation Board President Ryan Morris, along with NCTC Chancellor Brent Wallace and NCTC Board of Regents Chair Karla Metzler, recognized inductees into the NCTC Foundation Honor Circle.
Members of the Patrons Honors Circle who have given between $1,000 and $4,999 included Sherry D. Smith, Claud and Carol Fry Scholarship, D.A. Davidson & Co., Dr. Bruce King, iOffice, Denton County Transportation Authority, Graham Economic Improvement Corporation, Bryan Insurance Agency, Thomas W. Bass, Brad Cozart, Erica Thompson, Brad Isbell, Kay Schroeder, James C. Cooksey, Dr. Larry Gilbert, Crown 3 Equine Veterinary Services, Leeton Phillips, Sheldon and Shelly Connell, Roy Culberson, Toni Deweber, Kristen Weinzapfel, Jamie Kemp, Sivells Bend United Methodist Church, Vesta Lin Stacy, City of Corinth, James B. Goldsworthy State Farm Insurance, Retail Commercial Specialty Flooring, Lone Star Coaches Inc. and the Denton Black Chamber of Commerce.
Inductees into the Benefactors Honor Circle, who have given between $5,000 and $9,999, included North Texas Medical Center Auxiliary, Abernathy, Roeder, Boyd & Hullett PC, Medal of Honor Host City Program, Gainesville Kiwanis, Karon and Larry Sullivant, and Jo Ann Pettus.
The Founders Honors Circle, including inductees who have given between $10,000 and $19,999, included Dr. Rochelle Gregory, Doug Anderle Memorial Scholarship, Lynn Peters, Graham Rotary Club Scholarship and Trident Process System.
Bronze Honors Circle inductees, who provided gifts between $20,000 and $29,999, included Summit Club of Flower Mound, Brent Wallace for the establishment of the Rev. Garland and Patricia Wallace Scholarship, and Dick and Patty Haayen.
Inducted into the Sterling Silver Honors Circle for gifts between $30,000 and $39,999 were First State Bank for its establishment of the First State Bank Scholarship and Jackie Pitcock.
Inducted into the Pure Gold Honors Circle for gifts between $40,000 and $49,000 were Axis Realty Group and Frank and Dorothy Knapp.
Inducted into the White Diamond Honors Circle for gifts between $50,000 and $99,000 were Pat Ledbetter for establishing a memorial scholarship for her husband Bill Ledbetter, Ralph and Dorothy Lewis and Shirley Lewis Weems for the establishment of the Garreth E. Lewis Scholarship, and William Bill Adams for his contribution to the Empower the Future campaign.
Inducted into the Blue Chip Honors Circle for gifts over $100,000 was the Jan Parsons Estate. For more than 20 years, Jan and her husband supported the NCTC scholarship program through the establishment of two endowed scholarships, benefiting the industrial technology programs and the music programs as NCTC. Through her estate she has continued her support of NCTC students by adding funds to those scholarships.
For more information about supporting scholarships through donations to the NCTC Foundation or about membership in the NCTC Alumni Association, contact Debbie Sharp by email at dsharp@nctc.edu.
