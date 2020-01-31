Ready, set, sign up: Municipal candidacy filing period underway

Signups for the Saturday, May 2, Uniform Election are underway.
Hopefuls must return all applications to be on a ballot to their respective municipality by 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14.
The election will cover nonpartisan positions at municipalities, school districts and special taxing districts. It takes place separately from the Republican and Democratic party primaries.
The following is a roundup of area positions up for election:
Callisburg
City officials did not respond with election information as of press time.
Callisburg ISD
Callisburg Independent School District Superintendent Donald “Don” Metzler said there are two spots up for election on the district’s school board.
Dennis Harmon’s seat is up, as well as a vacant position, he said.
Anyone interested in signing up for one of the three-year terms can do so by picking up a candidate packet from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at the Callisburg ISD Administration Office, 148 Dozier St.
Gainesville
Wards 3, 5 and 6 are up for election this year, according to Gainesville city secretary Diana Alcala. Those spots are currently held by Keith Clegg, Tommy Moore and Mary Jo Dollar, respectively.
Municipal Judge Chris Cypert is also up for election.
Interested parties can apply for a place on the May ballot at the Municipal Building, 200 South Rusk St. Candidate applications can be picked up and dropped off from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays through the filing deadline of Friday, Feb. 14, a notice from the city indicates.
In addition, there is a special election for the Ward 2 position currently held by Brandon Eberhart. Eberhart took office Nov. 19, 2019, to fill the remainder of Steve Gordon’s term. The last day to file for Eberhart’s position is March 2, according to Alcala.
Gainesville ISD
Mike Rosenberg, Marvin Royal and Will Presson’s seats are up for election in May 2020, according to school officials. They occupy places 1, 2 and 3, respectively.
Candidate packets will be available for pickup on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Gainesville ISD Administration Building, 800 S. Morris St.
Gainesville Hospital District
At-large board members Ken Arterbury, Derrell Comer and Jimmy Mosman’s positions on the Gainesville Hospital District Board of Directors are up for election, according to the district’s website.
Hopefuls can print out an application for a place on the ballot off the district’s website at https://tinyurl.com/vap9rhn. Completed forms should be mailed to Gainesville Hospital District, 1900 Hospital Blvd., Gainesville, TX 76240.
People can also file for a spot on the ballot in person from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at North Texas Medical Center, which shares an address with the hospital district.
Lindsay
Mayor Scott Neu, Alderman Glen “Tic” Block and Alderman Klay Gilbert are up for election in Lindsay.
Candidate packets may be picked up and dropped off from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays at City Hall, 608 Ash St. City Hall is closed from 1 to 2 p.m. daily for lunch. On Friday, Feb. 15, the city’s hours will be extended to 5 p.m.
Lindsay ISD
Ben Hawkins, Laurence Williams and Brian Manhart are up for election on the Lindsay Independent School District Board of Trustees, according to Janice Stoffels, Superintendent Trevor Rogers’s secretary.
Candidate packets can be picked up between 7:45 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays at the school district’s administration office, 495 W. Sixth St. The office will remain open until 5 p.m. Feb. 14, Stoffels said.
Muenster
The city of Muenster has three spots up for election, according to city secretary Ammie Hennigan.
Those spots are Steve Taylor’s place 1 seat, Nick Walterscheid’s place 2 seat and Deb Klement’s place 4 seat.
Interested parties can pick up candidate packets from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at City Hall, 400 N. Main St. City Hall is closed from noon to 1 p.m. each day for lunch.
Muenster ISD
Places three and four on the Muenster Independent School District’s board of trustees are up for election.
The seats are currently held by Matt Sicking and Doug Hermes, respectively, according to Leslie Hartman, Muenster ISD administrative secretary.
Those interested in filing for a spot on the school board can do so from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at the district’s administration office, 113 E. Seventh St.
Muenster Hospital District
Jon Reed and Don Richardson’s seats on the Muenster Hospital District’s board of directors are up for election, according to Gayla Blanton, spokeswoman for Muenster Memorial Hospital.
Applications are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at the administration office of Muenster Memorial Hospital, 605 N. Maple St.
Oak Ridge
Three at-large seats are up in Oak Ridge.
One seat is vacant, and the other two seats up for election are those held by Mayor Chad Ramsey and Denise Langston, according to Oak Ridge secretary Darlene Nelson.
Applications may be picked up and dropped off from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 129 Oak Ridge Drive.
Road Runner
Road Runner town secretary Tamara Whitlow said seats held by James Bussell, Bryan Wright and Willis Santos are up for election this year.
Hopefuls interested in serving the town may do so by filing for a spot on the ballot from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 44 Cumberland Trail, she said.
Valley View
Positions held by Jason Grounds, William “Billy” Shelburne and John Fortenberry are up for election this May, according to Lynn Hillis, Valley View city secretary.
In addition, there will also be a special election for Chris Byrom’s seat, she said.
Candidate packets can be picked up between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays at City Hall, 101 S. Frontage Road. The deadline for seats 2, 4 and 6 is Feb. 14. The deadline for Byrom’s post, seat 1, is March 2.
Valley View ISD
Valley View Independent School District has two seats on its board of trustees up for election this year— Seat 4, held by David Pembroke, and seat 5, held by Ray Sappington.
Candidate packets can be picked up from 7:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. weekdays at the Valley View ISD Administration Building, 106 Newton St.
Walnut Bend, Sivells Bend and Era Independent School Districts will not be having elections this May, according to school officials with those districts. North Central Texas College will not be hosting an election this year either.
