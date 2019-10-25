Rebuild in the works: City putting new transfer station on current site

Engineers working with the city of Gainesville are moving forward with a $4.8 million city project to rebuild the Gainesville solid waste transfer station at its current site along I-35.
City council members voted unanimously in favor of a $450,950 contract with Eikon Consulting Group LLC to design and obtain permits for the new transfer station to be built at the existing site at 601 N. I-35. All members were present for the council vote.
Facility design is underway and could be complete by April 2020, City Manager Barry Sullivan said this week. Bidding and awarding the contract to build it is scheduled to be finished by June and construction would take until around May 2021.
That’s a tentative timeline, Sullivan emphasized. It could change depending on how the permitting process goes.
“The TCEQ [Texas Commission on Environmental Quality] permitting for the project should start in January (prior to the finalized plans) and be complete by mid-May,” Sullivan wrote in an email. “This has potential for holding up construction because of issues that arise during the state’s permitting process. Since we are planning on utilizing some of the current buildings and infrastructure, we could find some surprises that create some unanticipated delays and changes during construction.”
All told, the project is expected to cost $4,751,906. The funds will come from the 2018 bond issue, Sullivan said.
Earlier this year, council members had discussed building an entirely new transfer station on the city’s east side so it would be closer to the landfill and free up the real estate along I-35.
However, staying at the transfer station’s current site saves the city more than $3 million, Sullivan told council members in September.
“The estimate for upgrading/rebuilding the transfer station at the current location is $3,978,156,” not including design and permitting costs, according to information provided to council members ahead of the Sept. 17 vote. “This is compared to the Radio Hill Road/Shipley Street location, which is estimated to cost $7,383,857.”
In January, council members had authorized the purchase of 29 acres at the northwest corner of Farm-to-Market Road 3092, also known as Radio Hill Road, near Shipley and O’Neal streets for $290,000 with an eye on building a new transfer station there. That expense was counted as part of the $4.8 million project, according to material provided to council members, but the land will be held “for future use either by the city or for economic development purposes” instead, Sullivan said.
The city’s transfer station has been at its current 15-acre site since around 1977, the Register previously reported. The facility houses the transfer station, city garage and park crew.
The transfer station accepts waste from city waste hauling vehicles, other cities authorized to use the transfer station and the public, according to the city’s website.
Sullivan said he anticipates the project will improve traffic flow especially for large trucks and trailers, as well as provide a larger turnaround radius for large trucks and higher ceilings for dump trucks and trailers.
It’s also intended to increase the transfer station’s capacity, though it remains to be seen by how much. That will depend on engineering calculations and what ends up being allowed by the TCEQ, Sullivan explained.
