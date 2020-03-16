It’s official. The votes from the sheriff’s race in the Republican Party primary election have been recounted and Ray Sappington will be Cooke County’s next sheriff.

The recount, which took place Friday, March 13, at the Cooke County Courthouse Annex, 112 S. Dixon St., did not change the outcome for Cooke County Sheriff Terry Gilbert, Cooke County Republican Party Chairman Chris McNamara said.

Gilbert requested the recount after he lost to Sappington by 43 votes on Tuesday, March 3.

McNamara said Gilbert’s number of votes remained the same and Sappington lost one vote. Gilbert received 4,273 votes, or 48.4%, compared to Sappington’s 4,316 votes, or 48.9%, final official results show.

Since the vote count slightly changed, the sheriff’s race was recanvassed on Monday, March 16, McNamara said.

Canvassing for the Republican Party primary took place Thursday, March 12, at the GOP Headquarters, suite 304 at 701 E. California St., the Register previously reported.

The total cost of the recount was not immediately available. Gilbert put down a $3,000 deposit to have all votes counted by hand Friday, March 6, the Register previously reported. Gilbert said Monday he had not been advised of the final cost.

Sappington was out of town Monday and referred the Register to his campaign’s Facebook page for comment about the recount.

“Amy and I want to thank those who counted for us and all those who have supported us on this journey,” Sappington said in a statement posted to his campaign’s Facebook page after Friday’s recount. “I look forward to taking office in January 2021 and working with this great community. Thank you.”

Gilbert said Friday that he was grateful for the outpouring of support he received this election season.

“I appreciate all the support that I had during the election,” Gilbert said. “The sheriff’s office will continue to protect our citizens in every way we can until I leave office in January. I wish Ray all the luck.”

This was the county’s first recount in at least 35 years, the Register previously reported.

Of the 26,053 people registered to vote in Cooke County, 8,820 cast ballots in the Republican Party primary, according to final election results from McNamara.