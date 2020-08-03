A Utah-based recycling startup is exploring curbside service in Cooke County.
Recyclops, founded in 2014, is offering preliminary signups for Cooke County residents and may launch biweekly curbside service if enough people express interest. The company contracts with independent drivers to pick up recyclable waste in pickup tricks and take them to a materials recycling facility. The company uses a routing app to direct drivers to customers’ homes.
The startup aims to recruit 100-150 households to start service in an area and coordinates directly with customers rather than working through a municipal waste service, according to a company spokesman. Those who express preliminary interest are notified once enough sign up in a given area.
Gainesville and Cooke County do not offer curbside recycling pickup through municipal programs.
Recyclops has more than 5,000 residential and 250 commercial customers in six states including Oklahoma and Texas. Recently Beaumont and Cleburne began service along with Lumberton and Bartlesville, Oklahoma.
The company accepts paper, cardboard, consumer plastic and glass. In the six years since its founding, Recyclops has recycled more than 2,000 tons and diverted more than 4 million pounds of waste from landfills, CEO Ryan Smith told Forbes Magazine.
More information about the recycling service is at www.recyclops.com/cooke-county.
