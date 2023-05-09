Vendors in Muenster, Lindsay, Gainesville and Saint Jo have until next week to sign up for a valley-wide shopping event.
The Red River Valley Tourism Association (RRVTA) has announced the HWY 82/287 Yard Sale, set for June 3-4 across the valley.
In the Red River Valley area, participating communities will have yard sales, garage sales, sidewalk sales, farmer’s markets and flea markets covering 425 miles of the U.S. 82 and Highway 287 corridors.
In Cooke County, the local chambers of Muenster, Gainesville, Lindsay and Saint Jo are all participating in the two-day event.
Local vendors have until May 21 to apply with their local chamber of commerce.
Participating towns will have maps available guiding shoppers to the special sales throughout their communities. Gainesville’s sale will be staged at the Cooke County Fairgrounds.
Some towns will have yard sales set up at a central location, while others may have them spread throughout the community and showcase their downtown merchants or their flea markets/trade days. All sales are cash-only, according to organizers.
Visit www.redrivervalley.info, the Facebook page Red River Valley Tourism or Facebook group Hwy82/287 Yard Sale for more information. Email director@redrivervalley.info or call 940-867-3944 with questions.
