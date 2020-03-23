Redcoat Band wins recognition

The Gainesville High School Redcoat Band recently earned the Class A Sweepstakes, a distinguished University Interscholastic League award, when it traveled to Krum High School on March 4 to compete in the Region 2 UIL Concert and Sightreading Contest.
“This is truly a monumental event,” band Director Russ Rutherford said in a press release from the school. “It has been a full decade since Gainesville has achieved this level of excellence in concert band.”
The UIL Class A Sweepstakes award is achieved by earning a first division (superior) rating in marching, concert and sightreading performances. The band earned their first division in marching back in October, then earned the remaining first divisions at the concert and sightreading contest.
The judges made several positive comments including, “Great musical energy” and “A lot of good things happening,” according to the school.
The band was scheduled to perform its UIL pieces, along with other selections, at the spring concert originally scheduled for April 28. However, the concert is being postponed due to state county and state restrictions on events involving more than 50 people. A new date has not been determined yet.
“We are excited about what that means, not just for us now,” Rutherford said, “but also the potential that these kids have for the future.”
