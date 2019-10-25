Redcoats march to ‘superior’ season ending

The Gainesville High School Redcoat Marching Band scored a 1st Division, also known as a superior rating, at the University Interscholastic League Region 2 Marching Contest at the Denton C.H. Collins stadium, Gainesville Independent School District announced Friday, Oct. 25, in a press release.
The Oct. 19 win was their second consecutive 1st Division rating in the marching band event, the release indicated.
“We received comments such as ‘great energy and sounds’ and ‘You’ve got it going on in Gainesville!’ from the judges,” Russ Rutherford said in the release. Rutherford is GISD fine arts director and head band director and has been with the district for four marching seasons.
“It was very encouraging as we prepare for next year’s contests,” he added.
The Redcoats will not advance beyond the region level this year because it’s not an advancing year for 4A schools, the GISD release explained. However, this year’s strong showing will put them in a stronger position to prepare for next year’s run at advancement to the area and state levels, the school indicated.
“The demands of the music and the marching design this year has pushed us to a higher level of expectation,” head drum major and senior Mason Lorne said in the release. “This being my third year in the program, it has been very fulfilling to see the program grow both in size and musically to a point that we didn’t expect.”
The 2019 season began with new student orientation and inside practice on music on July 29. On Aug. 1, they hit the practice grid hard with full physical training, fundamental marching drills and learning the show.
This year’s theme was “¡Celebramos!”, a celebration of Latin culture. Music was arranged by Luke McMillan, drill was written by Clay Harris, visuals were done by Celeste Sosa, male guard costumes were made by GHS theater director Morgan Sims, benches were made by Nathan Kemp and Chris Denison with materials donated by McCoy’s and TLC, and backdrops were designed and painted by the band’s color guard captain, junior Eduardo Diaz.
Although the band expanded from 50 last year to 65 this year, 29 of which are freshman, it is still small for a 4A band, according to the release.
“This creates quite a challenge,” Rutherford said. “It means that pound for pound, our students have to work much harder than their competition to make up for their lack of experience.”
However, Lorne said the band showed promise this season.
“After seeing the progress made this year,” the student said, “I expect this tradition of success to continue long after I am gone.”
