Wes Reed is the new Chief of Emergency Medical Services for Cooke County.
The Cooke County Commissioners Court met last week to name Reed, a graduate of Denton High School and resident of Whitesboro, to the vacant post.
“I have served the citizens of Cooke County in various positions for most of my adult life. During my time at Cooke County EMS I have been fortunate to serve with some of the best leaders I could have hoped for,” Reed stated in his application. “… I have developed and implemented several programs within the department that have improved the overall performance of the department. I will continue to work with the staff, medical director, and area medical facilities to provide for the most efficient care possible.”
Reed hired on to Cooke County EMS in 1984 and has several certifications from North Central Texas College and Grayson College. He has worked in various administrative capacities in his 38 years of service in Cooke County, including paramedic, shift supervisor and operations lieutenant.
