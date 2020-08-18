The governing board of the Texoma Council of Governments is set to discuss Community Services Block Grant matters and the 2020 census at its next meeting Thursday, Aug. 20.
The meeting agenda also includes induction of new governing board members for 2020-2022 and potential action on the Sparklight “Up for Any Challenge” contest, a Section 8 family self-sufficiency specialist grant and a U.S. Department of Energy contract amendment.
The meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the TCOG offices, 1117 Gallagher Drive in Sherman. The public may also attend via teleconference.
The phone number to listen in is 1-346-248-7799. The meeting ID is 937 162 7349 and the passcode is 00844056. The meeting will also be on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us with the same meeting ID and a password tcog0820.
The Texoma Council of Governments is a voluntary association of the local governments in Cooke, Fannin and Grayson counties. Established in 1968, the council promotes economy and efficiency in the coordinated planning and development of the tri-county region. The council also facilitates the delivery of grant funding for homeland security and criminal justice.
Editor's note: An earlier version of this story misstated the day of the meeting in the headline. This version has been corrected. We regret the error.
