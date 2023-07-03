All public offices will be closed for the holiday Tuesday for the Independence Day holiday.
The Cooke County Library will open at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5, with regular hours.
Patrons may still access eBooks, eAudiobooks, eMagazines, comics or listen to music.
Visit https://cookecountylibrary. org, or call the library at 940-668-5530 for more information.
The Gainesville Daily Register, located in its new office at 308 E. California St., will close at 11:30 a.m. Monday for building renovations and reopen Wednesday at 9 p.m.
Call the Register at 940-665-5511, ext. 113 for more information, or email meads@gainesvilleregister.com.
