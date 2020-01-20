The Texas Press Association honored the Gainesville Daily Register with seven awards in its 2018-2019 Texas Better Newspaper Contest, the state newspaper organization announced Saturday, Jan. 18.
The Register received second place in the categories of page design, feature photo and news photo, as well as third place in three more categories — headline writing, general excellence and sports coverage — and a fourth-place award for column writing, according to the Winners’ Circle, the TPA’s annual awards publication.
The Register was among 18 daily newspapers competing in divisions 2 and 3, the TPA indicated. The state’s five biggest daily newspapers were grouped into division 1.
Contest submissions for page design included the July 20, 2019, front page featuring the 50th anniversary of the Apollo program, the Nov. 17, 2018 editorial page and the Nov. 20, 2018 sports page.
Feature photo submissions included “Bubbling over with joy,” published July 11, 2018; “Sweet ticket sales” on July 21, 2018; “Unflagging respect” on July 6, 2019; “Friday night finale” on July 24, 2019; and “Criss-cross applesauce” from Aug. 8, 2019.
News photos submitted were “Bus crash sends 4 to hospital,” March 29, 2018; “Bank robber flees with cash,” April 26, 2018; “Man gets life in child sex case,” July 12, 2018; “TexasCruzer comes to town,” Oct. 5, 2018; and “House fire claims 1 life,” July 30, 2019.
Headlines submitted were “Bathed in joy,” “Cooke Co. engages Cruz control” and “Answering the call.”
The Aug. 4, 2018, and April 20, 2019, complete issues of the Register garnered the newspaper’s general excellence recognition.
Sports coverage included the stories “Valley View athlete reflects on record-setting state track meet” published July 18, 2018, and “Ridin’ for a cause” from June 7, 2019.
Opinion columns “First draft of history” from Oct. 13, 2018, and “Stepping onto hallowed ground” from June 22, 2019, were also recognized.
The contest period covered work from an unprecedented 20 months, from Jan 1, 2018, through Aug. 31, 2019. Future TPA contests will cover Sept. 1-Aug. 31 each year. The contest attracted submissions from 107 newspapers.
