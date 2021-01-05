The Gainesville Register is converting to twice weekly print publication, effective this week, Publisher Lisa Chappell announced.
The paper will continue to be published Tuesday. A new Friday edition will replace the Thursday and Saturday editions.
Chappell said the Register’s website, gainesvilleregister.com, and mobile platforms will continue producing fresh, quality local news and sports daily.
“Our goal is to sustain local journalism for Gainesville area residents during economic difficult times,” she said. “Reducing print days allows us to reduce fixed costs such as newsprint, ink, press operations and distribution expense.”
Chappell said the Register also sees it as an opportunity to build a larger digital presence to increase the paper’s subscriber base. “We need to find a path forward that embraces technology and is sustainable now and in the future,” she said.
If you have questions or comments, please contact Publisher Chappell at 904-665-5511 ext. 122 or Editor and General Manager Sarah Einselen at editor@gainesvilleregister.com.
