The Gainesville Register office will be closed today due to ongoing renovations to the building. The office, located at 308 E. California St., will reopen Thursday morning at 9 a.m.
Any readers or customers needing immediate attention should contact Editor Mike Eads at meads@gainesvilleregister.com or 864-356-1036. Any calls placed to the Register's main business number (940-665-5511) will be returned Thursday morning.
We apologize for any inconvenience.
