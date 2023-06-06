Gainesville Register staffers have done well this awards season.
On the heels of Staff Writer Anna Beall’s first place for column writing in the Best of CNHI (the Register’s parent company) earlier this spring, Beall, Editor Mike Eads and Sports Editor Tanner Spearman have also been honored in two Texas state competitions.
The North and East Texas Press Association recently honored Eads with a third place award for Editorial Writing and Spearman a third place for Sports Writing in Division 3, which includes weekly and semi-weekly newspapers.
Over this past weekend, all three Register staffers were honored by the Texas Press Association for placing in several categories in its annual competition. The paper competed in Division 5 with several other CNHI papers that also did well.
Spearman took a third place for Sports Writing, Eads took fourth places for Headline Writing, Editorial Writing and News Writing, while Beall took a fourth for column writing.
Overall, the paper placed fourth for General Excellence.
“It’s always an honor when your peers think enough of your work to cite it as being good stuff,” said Eads.
