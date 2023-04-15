The venerable Gainesville Daily Register building, a historic downtown fixture, has new owners, but the newspaper isn’t going anywhere.
Gary Dale Lewis Jr., owner/broker of The Real Estate Company, purchased the 6,600-square-foot building last week for an undisclosed amount. The Register office will move from the west storefront to the east storefront, as a tenant of Lewis after several decades of ownership.
Both Lewis and Register Publisher Lisa Chappell are excited about the new arrangement.
“This is truly a win-win situation for both parties. The building is much more than The Register needs and Gary Dale now will own a building with a rich historic background in Gainesville,” said Chappell. “For now our customers will find us in the same spot and once part of the renovations are complete we will be just one door down to walk into our new and improved office space. We are looking forward to being next door to The Real Estate Store and our new relationship with Gary and his team, as both their neighbors and tenants.
The Real Estate Company currently operates out of the second floor of the Prosperity Bank downtown. That building has been bought by Cooke County and Prosperity plans to build a new branch on California Street across from the State Theater.
Lewis needed to find a new downtown spot for his 10 agents and office manager. He zeroed in on the cavernous Register building.
“We want to renovate it into three nice office suites, and maybe finish the apartments upstairs later,” said Lewis, whose family has operated the real estate business in Cooke County for 24 years. “We’ll need to figure out what to do with the warehouse (old pressroom) in the back, too.”
Renovations should begin sometime next week and conclude by mid-to-late summer. The Register’s operations will not affected by the work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.