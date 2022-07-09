Members of Cooke County’s Catholic parishes are invited to go on a local pilgrimage later this month.
All will have a chance to venerate the relics or “remains” of Saint Bernadette, who received 18 apparitions from the Blessed Virgin Mary in Lourdes, France in 1858, which will be on display July 21 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Mineral Wells.
A convoy/carpool from Sacred Heart Church and St. Peter’s Church will leave at 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 21. A signup sheet will be located in the back of church of St. Peter’s Church for those interested in transporting those in need of a ride. Anyone in need of a ride may personally call those who sign up to organize their ride.
St. Bernadette died at the age of 35 and her body remains incorrupt. Sacramentals may be touched to the glass case surrounding the reliquary. Many blessings and healings have been obtained through past pilgrimages to Lourdes, and the same may be prayed for during this local pilgrimage.
A movie night showing The Song of Bernadette is set for the Sacred Heart community center in Muenster July 14 at 7 p.m. St. Peter’s will also host a movie night.
A novena to St. Bernadette will be prayed from July 13-21. Novena prayer cards can be found in the back of church at Sacred Heart and St. Peter’s two weeks prior to the start.
For more information on the relics and tour, visit https://stbernadetteusa.org/ip.php.
First Presbyterian Church
Sunday worship service is at 10:30 a.m.
Angel Boxes group meets at 2 p.m. on Monday.
Choir practice is at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
DASH delivery from Pecan Creek Village is at 10 a.m. on Jan. 25.
The church is at 401 S. Denton St. in Gainesville, at the intersection with Church Street. For more information, leave a message on the church voicemail at 940-665-5153 or email fpcgaines@sbcglobal.net.
Sivells Bend United Methodist Church
Sivells Bend United Methodist Church, 16028 FM 1201, Gainesville, and the Rev. Kathy McLean-Davis invites the public to worship on the first, third and fifth Sundays of each month at 9 a.m.
Seventh-Day Adventist Church
Sabbath (Saturday) Services begin at 9:30 a.m. with a continued study of Genesis. This week take a look at what happened once Jacob died, Joseph’s brothers feared that now Joseph would get revenge. What can we learn about the guilt
they still harbored? What does Joseph’s reaction teach us about forgiveness for the guilty? Read Genesis Chapters 46 thru 49, to prepare for the study.
Children are studying “Consequences” Numbers 20:12-29.
Worship service begins at 10:45 a.m.
Brock Mayer from Ardmore will bring the message taken from Judges 6:12, “You Mighty Man Of Valor”
Seventh-Day Adventist Church is located at 3411 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. For information concerning Depression And Anxiety Recovery Program or Bible studies, call 940-668-8687.
First Christian Church
First Christian Church, 402 N. Dixon St. in Gainesville, hosts in-person worship in the sanctuary at 10 a.m. The service is also livestreamed on Facebook.
Open communion is celebrated each Sunday. Sunday school for all ages starts at 9 a.m.
For more information , call 940-665-2053, email gainesvillefcc@gmail.com or visit www.fccgainesville.com.
Valley View Church of Christ
Worship is at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Ladies' Bible class has resumed in the annex on Wednesdays at 10 a.m.
The church has resumed Wednesday evening services at 7 p.m.
For further information or to set up a personal study, call 940-726-7010. The church meets at 202 N. McCubbin St. on the northeast corner of the square in Valley View.
First Baptist Gainesville
"Help Each Other Grow" from Acts 18:18-28 will be Pastor Jeff's sermon this week.
The early service will be in The Summit at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. traditional worship service will be in the sanctuary.
Sunday School classes are from 10-11 a.m. and there is one for all ages. Cortni Kordi is the Children's Director, Travis Tudor leads the youth and Eddie Hadlock is the Adult Sunday School Coordinator.
This Sunday Pastor Jeff's sermon is from Acts 17:16-34 and is entitled "Eyes Wide Open."
Check www.belongfbg.com for more information.
Gainesville Bible Church
The church, led by Pastor Mark Wascom, begins with a prayer at 9 a.m. Sunday. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. and worship is at 10:30 a.m. Children’s church is at 10:50 a.m. and bible study is at 7 p.m.
There’s a prayer meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.
Childcare is available for all services.
The church is located at 601 N. Radio Hill Rd. For more information, call 940-668-2781 or email info@gainesvillebiblechurch.com. The church’s website is www.gainesvillebiblechurch.com.
First United Methodist Church
First United Methodist Church of Gainesville has worship at 10 a.m. Sundays. Worship is livestreamed on Facebook. More information and daily devotionals are posted to the church's Facebook page.
Sunday school for children, youth and adults is back. Contact the church office for more information.
Second Time Around Resale, a mission of FUMC, is open for shoppers 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays and is accepting donations 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays as well as during operating hours.
First United Methodist Church is at 214 S. Denton St. in Gainesville. The phone number is 940-665-3926 and its website is www.fumcgainesville.org.
Era Church of Christ
Worship is at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Bible study is at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
The church now has Wednesday evening Bible class at 5 p.m.
Visitors are welcome in any of the church’s services or events. The church meets at 111 Hargrove St. in Era, just west of the school and on the north side of Farm-to-Market Road 922.
