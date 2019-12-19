Mt. Springs Fellowship Bible Church
Mountain Springs Fellowship Bible Church will host a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 5:30 p.m. at the church, 14777 S. Farm-to-Market Road 372 — the little church on the curve of the road. For more information, visit the church’s website at msfbc.net or call the church at 940 395-2777.
Faith Lutheran Church
The church’s Christmas Eve service will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 24. There will be no services on Christmas Day.
The traditional worship service at Faith Lutheran Church, 1823 Luther Lane, is at 10:15 a.m. Sunday School for children and youth and the adult Bible study will begin at 9 a.m. For those who wish to arrive at 8:45 a.m., coffee and fellowship will be shared. Nursery will be provided. Communion services take place the first and third Sunday of each month.
At 11:30 a.m. Mondays, Sally Haynie hosts a Bible study in her home. For details, call 940-580-3116.
There will be no ladies’ Bible study this week because of Christmas. The group normally meets at 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays in the fellowship hall.
Helping Hands thrift store will be closed Saturday, Dec. 21, through Wednesday, Dec. 25, in observance of Christmas. The volunteer-run mission is at 719 Smith St. and directs proceeds to the church and community organizations. Regular hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.m Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Donations should be brought during regular store hours; for large items to be picked up, call 940-668-4393.
For more information about any church ministries, call the church at 940-668-7147, visit the church’s website at www.faithgainesville.net or find the church on Facebook.
First United Methodist
Sunday services are as follows:
8:30 a.m.: Doors open and coffee ready
9 a.m.: Sunday School for all ages
10 a.m.: Worship in the sanctuary
The church’s Christmas Eve services will include Christmas at the Table, a family-friendly interactive worship service, at 5 p.m.; and a traditional Christmas service at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary. Both will include open communion and candle lighting while singing “Silent Night.”
A Christmas brunch will take place Sunday, Dec. 29, following the 10 a.m. worship service. Bring a dish to share. Service Sunday fellowship will be immediately after the brunch.
Second Time Around resale shop, a mission of FUMC, will be closed through Jan. 6 for the holidays. It’s normally open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 105 S. Denton St.
For more information about any church events, visit the church’s Facebook page, call the church office at 940-665-3926 or visit the church website at www.fumcgainesville.org. The church is at 214 S. Denton St.
First Presbyterian Church
Interim Pastor Melinda Hunt will host a Blue Christmas service at 9 a.m. this Sunday. The service will acknowledge the struggles some encounter this season and provide rest, comfort and healing for those suffering sadness or loss.
She’ll also deliver the sermon at the regular 10:30 a.m. Sunday service. Nursery is available during the service. Sunday school for adults is 9 a.m. in the parlor. Children’s Sunday school is dismissed from the sanctuary after the children’s sermon. Refreshments will be available after the service.
The church’s Christmas Eve candlelight service will be at 11 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24.
DASH deliveries will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, from Pecan Creek Village.
VISTO (Volunteers In Service To Others) requests 7.5-ounce beef ravioli, individual oatmeal packets, protein bars and Jif to Go/peanut butter. Plastic shopping bags and quart-size zip-close bags are also helpful. All donations are accepted.
Anyone is welcome to visit or join the First Presbyterian Church at 401 S. Denton St. at Church Street. For more information, call the church at 940-665-5153 or email fpcgaines@sbcglobal.net.
Westminster Presbyterian
The church’s Christmas service will take place at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, with carols, special music and a Christmas message from Pastor Darrell McIntyre.
Sunday School is at 9:30 a.m. The men’s class is covering “Learning to Love the Psalms,” the women’s class is covering “From Dust to Glory” by R.C. Sproul and the Foundations class is designed for adults or young people with special learning needs.
Wednesday prayer meetings will still be at 7 p.m. Christmas Day next week and on New Year’s Day.
A women’s Bible study meets at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and a men’s study meets at 6 p.m. Mondays. Call the church to find out where those are meeting.
Full sermon audio is posted to the “sermons” page on the church’s website, www.wpcgtx.org. Westminster Presbyterian Church (PCA) is at 315 E. Scott St. in Gainesville. The church's phone is 940-665-5164.
Valley View Church of Christ
Stan Skinner will be the guest speaker at the 10:35 a.m. service this Sunday. Bible classes for all ages will be at 9:45 a.m. Evening worship is at 6 p.m.
The ladies’ Bible class is on break for the holidays and will resume at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, to study the kings of Israel.
The Wednesday midweek service begins at 7 p.m. If it’s canceled for Christmas, the church will announce that internally.
“The Gift of Love” will air Dec. 22 on “In Search of the Lord’s Way.” The series airs Sunday mornings on Sherman and DFW TV stations (KXII 12.3 at 7 a.m., KDFI 27 at 7:30 a.m., KTXA 21 at 8 a.m., or KTEN 10.3 at 9 a.m.), on the program’s Facebook page and on YouTube. Study sheets can be downloaded from the website, www.searchtv.org, before the program airs. The website also has archived programs.
Visitors are welcome in any of the church’s services or events. For further information or to set up a personal study, call 940-726-7010. The church meets at 202 N. McCubbin on the northeast corner of the square in Valley View.
Era Church of Christ
“A Different Perspective” will be the sermon at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service this week. A Sunday school class is at 9:30 a.m. in the annex and is studying Deuteronomy. There is no Sunday evening service.
There will be no Wednesday evening Bible class this week. Visitors are welcome in any of the services or events. The church meets at 111 Hargrove St. in Era, just west of the school and on the north side of Farm-to-Market Road 922.
Hillcrest Church of Christ
Sunday School classes are at 9 a.m. and the service is at 10 a.m. Sundays. Children’s worship is available for ages 2-6. This Sunday, all life groups will meet at 5 p.m. in the main auditorium.
A Christmas Eve community meal will be served 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, in the Hillcrest fellowship hall for anyone who would not otherwise have a Christmas meal or people share the joy of the Christmas season with.
Recorded audio of past sermons is at www.hillcrestchurchofchrist.org (click on the "Media" tab). A Christian talk radio broadcast is on KAAM, 770 AM at 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. presented by Main Street Church of Christ, Dallas. "Let The Bible Speak" is broadcast at 8:30 a.m. Sundays on KTXA21 by DFW Churches of Christ. Additional Bible study resources are online at www.WorldBibleSchool.net.
First Baptist Gainesville
The church’s annual Christmas Eve Eve service will be 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, in the main sancutary. Carols by candlelight and the music of the string quartet from Stonebriar Community Church of Frisco will be part of the service, as well as communion. It’s open to the public.
Pastor Jeff’s sermon for both Sunday services will be “Like Us” from Luke 2. Sunday worship services include the Early First contemporary service at 9 a.m. in the Activities Center, 400 E. Broadway — coffee and donuts served beforehand — and Classic First at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary at 308 E. Broadway.
There will be no evening service this Sunday.
For more information about First Baptist Church, visit the church’s website at www.fbcgville.com or call the church office at 940-665-4347.
Saint Jo United Methodist
This year marks the 100th anniversary of the completion and dedication of the Methodist church building in Saint Jo. The public is invited to attend the Christmas services and activities marking the anniversary.
On Christmas Eve, the annual candle lighting service will be 6-7 p.m. The church is at 306 W. Boggess St. in Saint Jo.
St. Paul’s Anglican
The church’s Christmas Eve services include a spoken service with hymns at 4:30 p.m.; a carol sing at 10 p.m.; and a Midnight Mass sung candlelight service at 10:30 p.m.
The Christmas Day spoken service will be at 10 a.m. in the parish hall.
Sunday services are at 8 a.m. (spoken) or 10:30 a.m. (sung). Adult Sunday School meets at 9:15 a.m. Sundays; children’s Sunday School conducted by Becca Stubbs is 10:30 a.m. each Sunday in the Parish Hall. Nursery is provided for the 10:30 a.m. service. Coffee and donuts are available afterward in the parish hall.
St. Martha's Kitchen together with VISTO serves the general public from 5-7 p.m. every Monday in the parish hall on Jefferson Street across from Turner Parking Lot. Next week will be its annual Christmas dinner during that time.
For more information about St. Paul's Anglican Church, call 940-665-4705 or email stpaulgtx@ntin.net. The church is at 411-415 E. California St.
