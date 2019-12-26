First United Methodist
Sunday services are as follows:
8:30 a.m.: Doors open and coffee ready
9 a.m.: Sunday School for all ages
10 a.m.: Worship in the sanctuary
A Christmas brunch will take place this Sunday, Dec. 29, following the 10 a.m. worship service. Bring a dish to share. Service Sunday fellowship will be immediately after the brunch.
Second Time Around resale shop, a mission of FUMC, will be closed through Jan. 6 for the holidays. It’s normally open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 105 S. Denton St.
For more information about any church events, visit the church’s Facebook page, call the church office at 940-665-3926 or visit the church website at www.fumcgainesville.org. The church is at 214 S. Denton St.
Westminster Presbyterian Church
Pastoral intern James Poteet will preach about the faithfulness of Simeon and Anna from Luke 2 at the 10:45 a.m. service this Sunday. Sunday School is at 9:30 a.m. The men’s class is covering “Learning to Love the Psalms,” the women’s class is covering “From Dust to Glory” by R.C. Sproul and the Foundations class is designed for adults or young people with special learning needs.
Wednesday prayer meetings will still be at 7 p.m. on New Year’s Day.
There will be no men’s or women’s Bible studies this week.
Full sermon audio is posted to the “sermons” page on the church’s website, www.wpcgtx.org. Westminster Presbyterian Church (PCA) is at 315 E. Scott St. in Gainesville. The church’s phone is 940-665-5164.
Faith Lutheran Church
The traditional worship service at Faith Lutheran Church, 1823 Luther Lane, is at 10:15 a.m. Sunday School for children and youth and the adult Bible study will begin at 9 a.m. For those who wish to arrive at 8:45 a.m., coffee and fellowship will be shared. Nursery will be provided. Communion services take place the first and third Sunday of each month.
At 11:30 a.m. Mondays, Sally Haynie hosts a Bible study in her home. For details, call 940-580-3116.
There will be no ladies’ Bible study this week because of New Year’s Day. The group normally meets at 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays in the fellowship hall.
Helping Hands thrift store will be closed Saturday, Dec. 21, through Wednesday, Dec. 25, in observance of Christmas. The volunteer-run mission is at 719 Smith St. and directs proceeds to the church and community organizations. Regular hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.m Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Donations should be brought during regular store hours; for large items to be picked up, call 940-668-4393.
For more information about any church ministries, call the church at 940-668-7147, visit the church’s website at www.faithgainesville.net or find the church on Facebook.
First Presbyterian Church
Guest minister Tracy Ebarb will deliver the sermon at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service. Nursery is available during the service. Sunday school for adults is 9 a.m. in the parlor. Children’s Sunday school is dismissed from the sanctuary after the children’s sermon. Refreshments will be available after the service.
DASH deliveries will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, from Pecan Creek Village.
VISTO (Volunteers In Service To Others) requests 7.5-ounce beef ravioli, individual oatmeal packets, protein bars and Jif to Go/peanut butter. Plastic shopping bags and quart-size zip-close bags are also helpful. All donations are accepted.
Anyone is welcome to visit or join the First Presbyterian Church at 401 S. Denton St. at Church Street. For more information, call the church at 940-665-5153 or email fpcgaines@sbcglobal.net.
Valley View Church of Christ
“Finally, Brethren” will be the sermon from II Cor. 13:11 at the 10:35 a.m. service this Sunday. Bible classes for all ages will be at 9:45 a.m. Evening worship is at 6 p.m.
The ladies’ Bible class is on break for the holidays and will resume at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, to study the kings of Israel.
The Wednesday midweek service will be at 7 p.m. New Year’s Day.
“Pray Without Ceasing” will air Dec. 29 on “In Search of the Lord’s Way.” The series airs Sunday mornings on Sherman and DFW TV stations (KXII 12.3 at 7 a.m., KDFI 27 at 7:30 a.m., KTXA 21 at 8 a.m., or KTEN 10.3 at 9 a.m.), on the program’s Facebook page and on YouTube. Study sheets can be downloaded from the website, www.searchtv.org, before the program airs. The website also has archived programs.
Visitors are welcome in any of the church’s services or events. For further information or to set up a personal study, call 940-726-7010. The church meets at 202 N. McCubbin on the northeast corner of the square in Valley View.
Westminster Presbyterian
The church’s Christmas service will take place 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, with carols, special music and a Christmas message.
Sunday School is at 9:30 a.m. The men’s class is covering “Learning to Love the Psalms,” the women’s class is covering “From Dust to Glory” by R.C. Sproul and the Foundations class is designed for adults or young people with special learning needs.
Wednesday prayer meetings are at 7 p.m.
A women’s Bible study meets at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and a men’s study meets at 6 p.m. Mondays. Call the church to find out where those are meeting.
Full sermon audio is posted to the “sermons” page on the church’s website, www.wpcgtx.org. Westminster Presbyterian Church (PCA) is at 315 E. Scott St. in Gainesville. The church's phone is 940-665-5164.
Era Church of Christ
The sermon at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service this week will continue the series on major biblical figures. A Sunday school class is at 9:30 a.m. in the annex and is studying Deuteronomy. There is no Sunday evening service.
The Wednesday evening Bible class will be at 5:30 p.m. New Year’s Day in the annex.
Visitors are welcome in any of the services or events. The church meets at 111 Hargrove St. in Era, just west of the school and on the north side of Farm-to-Market Road 922.
First Baptist Gainesville
Sunday worship services include the Early First contemporary service at 9 a.m. in the Activities Center, 400 E. Broadway — coffee and donuts served beforehand — and Classic First at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary at 308 E. Broadway.
For more information about First Baptist Church, visit the church’s website at www.fbcgville.com or call the church office at 940-665-4347.
Hillcrest Church of Christ
Sunday School classes are at 9 a.m. and the service is at 10 a.m. Sundays. Children’s worship is available for ages 2-6.
On Sunday afternoons and evenings, seven Life Groups meet throughout Cooke County, including one in the chapel at 1712 E. O’Neal St. Life Groups are small, informal study groups. Teens who aren’t attending a group with their parents may gather at 5:30 p.m. in the new Youth Activity Center. For more information about a Life Group, visit the church’s website.
Recorded audio of past sermons is at www.hillcrestchurchofchrist.org (click on the “Media” tab). A Christian talk radio broadcast is on KAAM, 770 AM at 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. presented by Main Street Church of Christ, Dallas. “Let The Bible Speak” is broadcast at 8:30 a.m. Sundays on KTXA21 by DFW Churches of Christ. Additional Bible study resources are online at www.WorldBibleSchool.net.
St. Paul’s Anglican
Sunday services are at 8 a.m. (spoken) or 10:30 a.m. (sung). Adult Sunday School meets at 9:15 a.m. Sundays; children’s Sunday School conducted by Becca Stubbs is 10:30 a.m. each Sunday in the Parish Hall. Nursery is provided for the 10:30 a.m. service. Coffee and donuts are available afterward in the parish hall.
St. Martha’s Kitchen together with VISTO serves the general public from 5-7 p.m. every Monday in the parish hall on Jefferson Street across from Turner Parking Lot.
For more information about St. Paul’s Anglican Church, call the church office at 940-665-4705 or email stpaulgtx@ntin.net. The church is at 411-415 E. California St.
Seventh-day Adventist
Services are at 10:45 a.m. Saturdays at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 3411 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville.
Sabbath School is 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Through December the adult class is focusing on the book of Nehemiah. The children’s class will focus on the early ministry of Jesus and John the Baptist.
Anyone interested in having an in-home Bible study may call the church at 940-668-8687.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.