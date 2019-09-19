Whaley Methodist Church
Thursday, Oct. 10, will be Whaley United Methodist Church’s annual chicken spaghetti dinner.
The meal will be served 5-7 p.m. and is in conjunction with the annual country store. The menu consists of chicken spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, tea, water or coffee and choice of homemade cake. Dine in or take-out available.
The country store sale has all sort of homemade breads, cakes, pies, cookies and spiced nuts available.
The dinner dates back to 1958 when Whaley Church was on the corner of Broadway and Grand. Whaley United Methodist Church moved to its current location in 1972.
The original recipe for the chicken spaghetti was Elsie Marie Talbot’s whose husband Fitzhugh was Whaley’s minister. When the dinners started back in 1958 they were put on by the United Methodist Women. Now the dinner involves the whole church.
“What a few ladies once did, now takes the whole church,” Patti Wallace, president of United Methodist Women, said.
Tickets are $10 for adults or $5 for children under 8. Whaley United Methodist Church is at 701 Rosedale, Gainesville.
St. Paul’s Episcopal
The church has services at 8 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. Adult Sunday School meets at 9:30 a.m. Sundays; children’s Sunday School conducted by Becca Stubbs is 10:30 a.m. each Sunday in the Parish Hall. Nursery is provided for the 10:30 a.m. service. Coffee and donuts are available afterward.
St. Martha's Kitchen together with VISTO serves the general public from 5-7 p.m. every Monday in the Parish Hall on Jefferson Street across from Turner Parking Lot. A movie is shown at 3 p.m. before the meal. St. Paul welcomes donations or volunteer assistance for this self-supporting program. For information, contact Angela Williams at 916-737-6358 or awilliams_05@ntin.net.
St. Paul’s will offer “Parents Night Out” from 6-9 p.m. the first Friday of each month. Parents or caregivers are welcome to drop the kids or grandkids off at the church parish hall for movie and snacks (children should have already had dinner). The movie and snack will be determined later. Cost for parishioners is $10 per child or $30 per family maximum; for non-parishioners, it’s $20 per child or $50 per family maximum.
For more information about St. Paul's Episcopal Church, call the church office at 940-665-4705 or email stpaulgtx@ntin.net. The church is at 411-415 E. California St.
First Presbyterian Church
This weekend is “Faith in Action Sunday” during which members and friends will do community service projects such as helping VISTO with supplies, singing at nursing homes, decorating Edison Elementary, helping the Red River SPCA and making “Thinking of You” cards to deliver to area nursing homes. For more information, call the church.
On Wednesday, Town and Country Circles meets at 1:30 p.m. and choir practice will be at 7 p.m.
VISTO (Volunteers In Service To Others) requests granola bars, oatmeal packages, Vienna sausages, fruit snack roll-ups, cheese crackers, 3-ounce bags of cheese nips or cookies, small boxes of raisins and 4-ounce fruit cups. Plastic shopping bags and quart-size zip-close bags are also helpful. All donations are accepted.
Anyone is welcome to visit or join the First Presbyterian Church at 401 S. Denton St. at Church Street. For more information, call the church at 940-665-5153 or email fpcgaines@sbcglobal.net.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 1823 Luther Lane, will have a traditional worship service at 10:15 a.m. Sunday School for children and youth and the adult Bible study will begin at 9 a.m. For those who wish to arrive at 8:45 a.m., coffee and fellowship will be shared. Communion services take place the first and third Sunday of each month.
At 11:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, Sally Haynie hosts a Bible study in her home. For details, call 940-580-3116.
At 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, the ladies’ Bible study group meets in the fellowship hall.
Helping Hands of Faith, a mission of Faith Lutheran Church, is at 719 Smith St. in the old Frankie Schmitz Shoe Factory building. The volunteer-run thrift store directs profits to the church and community organizations. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Donations should be brought during regular store hours. If you have large items that need to be picked up, call 940-668-4393.
For more information about any church ministries, call the church at 940-668-7147, visit the church’s website at www.faithgainesville.net or find the church on Facebook.
Hillcrest Church of Christ
Sunday School classes are at 9 a.m. and the service is at 10 a.m. One of Hillcrest’s shepherds is available for a private meeting in the library at the end of the service.
On Sunday afternoons and evenings, seven Life Groups meet throughout Cooke County, including one in the chapel at 1712 E. O'Neal St. Life Groups are small, informal study groups. Teens who aren’t attending a group with their parents may gather at 5:30 p.m. in the new Youth Activity Center. For more information about a Life Group, visit the church’s website, www.hillcrestchurchofchrist.org.
The next area singing and fellowship will be 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at MLK Church of Christ.
VISTO needs this week include Vienna sausages, small boxes of raisins, instant oatmeal, granola bars, cheese or peanut butter crackers, applesauce, plastic grocery bags, quart-size zip-close bags and school backpack supplies.
Recorded audio of past sermons is at www.hillcrestchurchofchrist.org (click on the "Media" tab). A Christian talk radio broadcast is on KAAM, 770 AM at 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. presented by Main Street Church of Christ, Dallas. "Let The Bible Speak" is broadcast at 8:30 a.m. Sundays on KTXA21 by DFW Churches of Christ. Additional Bible study resources are online at www.WorldBibleSchool.net.
Valley View Church of Christ
“All to God’s Glory” will be the sermon at the 10:35 a.m. service this Sunday. Bible classes for all ages will be at 9:45 a.m. The Sunday evening service is at 6 p.m.
The ladies’ Bible class meets at 2 p.m. Tuesdays in the annex. John 18 will be the starting point for the study.
The Wednesday evening service begins at 7 p.m.
MLK Church of Christ will host the next areawide a cappella gospel singing at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21.
The “Truth in Love” program airs 7:30 a.m. Sundays on TV channel 27.
“What God Can Do” will be this week’s program on “In Search of the Lord’s Way.” The series airs on the radio Sunday mornings (KXII 12-3 at 7 a.m., KTXD TV 47 at 7:30 a.m., KTXA TV 21 at 8:30 a.m., or KTEN 10-3 at 9 a.m.), on the program’s Facebook page and on YouTube. Study sheets can be downloaded from the website, www.searchtv.org, before the program airs. The website also has archived programs.
Visitors are welcome in any of the church’s services or events. For further information or to set up a personal study, call 940-726-7010. The church meets at 202 N. McCubbin on the northeast corner of the square in Valley View.
Era Church of Christ
David Kilpatrick will preach “To Fulfill All Righteousness” at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service this week. A class on the book of Romans is at 9:30 a.m. There is no Sunday evening service.
The Wednesday Bible study begins at 5:30 p.m. and is titled “How We Got the Bible.”
Visitors are welcome in any of the services or events. The church meets at 111 Hargrove St. in Era, just west of the school and on the north side of Farm-to-Market Road 922.
First United Methodist
On Tuesday, Oct. 8, the ladies will pull out their finest dishes and table settings for the church's annual “Tabletop Treasures” fundraiser for missions. This year’s theme is “29 years of fellowship and blessings” and will include themed display tables, a lunch of salads and dessert, silent auction items and raffles for decorative items. Carolyn Hook and John Fleming will provide music. Proceeds support community organizations and Methodist missions projects. Tables will be on display 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the FUMC Fellowship Center, 214 S. Denton St. Lunch will reserved 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 and are available from the First UMC Women or at the church office (open 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday) or at the door.
The new service schedule is now in effect at First United Methodist Church. Services are as follows:
8:30 a.m.: Doors open and coffee ready.
8:45 a.m.: Children meet in music room.
9 a.m.: Sunday School for all ages
10 a.m.: Worship in the sanctuary
6 p.m.: The Table meal and worship at North Central Texas College
At 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Bible Journey class will be in room 113. Bible Discovery class will also be at about 6 p.m. at Second Time Around.
Second Time Around resale shop is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 105 S. Denton St.
For more information about any church events, visit the church’s Facebook page — “First United Methodist Church of Gainesville, Texas” — call the church office, 940-665-3926, or visit the new church website at www.fumcgainesville.org. The church is at 214 S. Denton St.
First Baptist Gainesville
The church’s annual Fall Fest will be Oct. 20, a little earlier this year. The festival will be 6-8 p.m. and will include food, child-friendly costumes, music, games and candy.
Pastor Jeff’s sermon this weekend will be “Priorities” from Luke 15:1-10. Worship services include the Early First contemporary service at 9 a.m. in the Activities Center, 400 E. Broadway — come a little early for coffee and donuts — and Classic First at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary at 308 E. Broadway featuring the sanctuary choir under the direction of Shane Studdard.
The men’s ministry will host a men’s fellowship to watch the Cowboys game at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29 in the activities building.
The AWANA program for 3-year-olds up through sixth grade is in full swing but new kids are still welcome. The Bible learning program takes place 5:45-7 p.m. Wednesdays in the fellowship hall. For more information or to sign up, visit the church’s website at fbcgville.com and click on “AWANA.”
For more information about the church, visit the church’s website or call 940-665-4347.
The Fold of Grand Avenue
The Fold of Grand Avenue is hosting a special event at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at the church, 630 N. Grand Ave. in Gainesville. Dr. Jonathan Sarfati, a Creation Ministries International scientist and author, will speak about what he believes is the myth of evolution and the scientific evidence for it. The presentation will also cover evidence for the details of the biblical account of creation.
The Fold of Grand Avenue is a nondenominational Calvary Chapel church which was created by a merger between Grand Avenue Baptist Church and The Fold early this year. The church is led by Pastor Casey Fain and his wife, Jenny. For more information, visit the church website at thefoldchurchtx.com.
Mount Olive First Baptist Church
Mount Olive First Baptist Church will host a community outreach from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Free car washes will be provided.
The church is at 617 Mill St. in Gainesville. The Rev. Preston Brown is pastor.
Valley View First Baptist
Sunday worship services are at 10:50 a.m. Sunday School classes for all ages begin at 9:45 a.m.
On Wednesdays, Youth OverTime offers food, games, worship and Bible study for seventh through 12th grades. The program begins at 3:45 p.m. in the ROC, 505 N. Lee St., and ends at 7 p.m. For more information, call Houston Brown at 940-232-4003.
The pastor’s Bible study meets at 8:30 a.m. Wednesdays in the fellowship hall.
First Baptist Church is at 503 N. Lee St., three blocks north of the square in Valley View. For more information, call the church at 940-726-3532.
Seventh-day Adventist
Services are at 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 3411 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. The weekly Bible study is 9:30 a.m. Saturday; this quarter, the overall study will cover “The Least of These: Ministering to those in need.”
Registration is also open for the fall eight-week program on depression and anxiety recovery.
Anyone interested in joining either a Bible study or the depression and anxiety recovery program may call the church at 940-668-8687.
