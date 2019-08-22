First United Methodist
The sermon this week will be about the true reasons the church gathers. This week’s services at First United Methodist Church are as follows:
Word and Table worship at 8:15 a.m. in the sanctuary (communion weekly)
Refresh worship at 9 a.m. in the fellowship center (casual and creative)
Sunday School at 9:45 a.m.
Traditional worship at 10:45 a.m. in the sanctuary
Beginning next weekend, Sunday, Sept. 1, the church will start a new Sunday schedule. Doors will open for coffee at 8:30 a.m.; Sunday school for all ages will be at 9 a.m. with children in the music room; and worship will be 10 a.m. in the sanctuary.
Second Time Around resale shop is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 105 S. Denton St.
For more information about any church events, visit the church’s Facebook page — “First United Methodist Church of Gainesville, Texas” — or call the church office, 940-665-3926. A new website is in the works. The church is at 214 S. Denton St.
Valley View Church of Christ
“But This One Thing” will be the title for the sermon at the 10:35 a.m. Sunday service. Bible classes for all ages will be at 9:45 a.m. The Sunday evening service is at 6 p.m.
Wednesday evening Bible study will be at 7 p.m.
MLK Church of Christ will host the next areawide a cappella gospel singing at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21.
The men’s breakfast is scheduled for Sept. 7. Ladies’ Bible class will resume at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, in the annex.
The “Truth in Love” program airs 7:30 a.m. Sundays on TV channel 27.
“Baptism” will be this week’s program on “In Search of the Lord’s Way.” The series airs on the radio Sunday mornings (KXII 12-3 at 7 a.m., KTXD TV 47 at 7:30 a.m., KTXA TV 21 at 8:30 a.m., or KTEN 10-3 at 9 a.m.), on the program’s Facebook page and on YouTube. Study sheets can be downloaded from the website, www.searchtv.org, before the program airs. The website also has archived programs.
Visitors are welcome in any of the church’s services or events. For further information or to set up a personal study, call 940-726-7010. The church meets at 202 N. McCubbin on the northeast corner of the square in Valley View.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 1823 N. Luther Lane, will have a traditional communion worship service at 10:15 a.m. with historical liturgies and hymns. Sunday School for children and youth and the adult Bible study will begin at 9 a.m. For those who wish to arrive at 8:45 a.m., coffee and fellowship will be shared. Nursery will be provided.
At 11:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, Sally Haynie hosts a Bible study in her home. For details, call 940-580-3116.
At 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, the ladies’ Bible study group meets in the fellowship hall.
Helping Hands of Faith, a mission of Faith Lutheran Church, is in the old Frankie Schmitz Shoe Factory building at 719 Smith St. Revenues from the volunteer-run thrift store go to the church and community organizations. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Bring donations to the store during open hours or call 940-668-4393 to have large items picked up.
For more information about any church ministries, call the church at 940-668-7147, visit the church’s website at www.faithgainesvile.net or find the church on Facebook.
Valley View First Baptist
This Sunday, Pastor Glen Kersey explain how the local church can help families facing various challenges in his sermon at the 10:50 a.m. worship service. Sunday School classes for all ages begin at 9:45 a.m.
On Aug. 28, Youth OverTime begins, offering food, games, worship and Bible study for seventh through 12th grades. The program begins at 3:45 p.m. in the ROC, 505 N. Lee St., and ends at 7 p.m. For more information, call Houston Brown at 940-232-4003.
On Friday, Aug. 31, a Senior Adult Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. in the fellowship hall north of the church’s main building. All senior adults are welcome and Pastor Glen will do the cooking, but attendees are welcome to bring a dessert.
On Sept. 4, the pastor’s Bible study resumes at 8:30 a.m. in the fellowship hall.
KidzKlub for ages 3 years through sixth grade will resume soon, with more information to be announced later.
First Baptist Church is at 503 N. Lee St., three blocks north of the square in Valley View. For more information, call the church at 940-726-3532.
First Presbyterian Church
Interim Pastor Melinda Hunt will deliver the sermon at the 10:30 a.m. service this Sunday. Nursery is available during the service. Refreshments will be served afterward.
On Wednesday, choir practice will be at 7 p.m.
DASH (Delivering And Servicing the Homebound) deliveries will be 10 a.m. Aug. 24 and 31 from Pecan Creek Village.
VISTO (Volunteers In Service To Others) requests canned soups, mixed vegetables, mac and cheese, tuna and toilet paper. Plastic shopping bags and quart-size zip-close bags are also helpful. All donations are accepted.
Anyone is welcome to visit or join the First Presbyterian Church at 401 S. Denton St. at Church Street. For more information, call the church at 940-665-5153 or email fpcgaines@sbcglobal.net.
First Baptist Gainesville
AWANA for 3-year-olds up through sixth grade will kick off at 5:45-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, in the fellowship hall. Participants are encouraged to sign up as soon as possible. More information is available by emailing shelly@fbcgville.com.
Pastor Jeff’s sermon this weekend will be “Getting the Most out of Life” from Luke 13:1-17. Worship services include the Early First contemporary service at 9 a.m. in the Activities Center, 400 E. Broadway — come a little early for coffee and snacks — and Classic First at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary at 308 E. Broadway.
Sunday School is 10-11 a.m. for all ages.
For more information about the church, visit the church’s website at fbcgville.com or call 940-665-4347.
Hillcrest Church of Christ
Sunday morning Bible classes begin at 9 a.m. followed by the worship service at 10 a.m.
On Sunday afternoons and evenings, seven Life Groups meet throughout Cooke County, including one in the chapel at 1712 E. O'Neal St. Life Groups are small, informal study groups. Teens who aren’t attending a group with their parents may gather at 5:30 p.m. in the new Youth Activity Center. For more information about a Life Group, visit the church’s website, www.hillcrestchurchofchrist.org.
Life Line health screenings will be available Aug. 28 in the Hillcrest fellowship hall. Cost for all five screenings is $149. To register, call 888-653-6441.
VISTO needs this week include Vienna sausages, red lid Chef Boyardee micro meals, instant oatmeal, cheese or peanut butter crackers, applesauce, plastic grocery bags, quart-size zip-close bags and school backpack supplies.
Recorded audio of past sermons is at www.hillcrestchurchofchrist.org (click on the "Media" tab). A Christian talk radio broadcast is on KAAM, 770 AM at 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. presented by Main Street Church of Christ, Dallas. "Let The Bible Speak" is broadcast at 8:30 a.m. Sundays on KTXA21 by DFW Churches of Christ. Additional Bible study resources are online at www.WorldBibleSchool.net.
Custer City Baptist Church
Custer City Baptist will host a Carter BloodCare drive 9 a.m. to noon this Saturday, Aug. 24, at the church, 31 Custer City Lane — off Farm-to-Market Road 2896 on the way to Callisburg.
Seventh-day Adventist
Services are at 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 3411 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. The weekly Bible study is 9:30 a.m. Saturday; this quarter, the overall study will cover “The Least of These: Ministering to those in need.”
Registration is also open for the fall eight-week program on depression and anxiety recovery.
Anyone interested in joining either a Bible study or the depression and anxiety recovery program may call the church at 940-668-8687.
St. Paul’s Episcopal
The church has services at 8 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. Adult Bible study meets at 9:30 a.m. Sundays; children’s Bible Study conducted by Becca Stubbs is 10:30 a.m. each Sunday in the Parish Hall. Nursery is provided for the 10:30 a.m. service. Coffee and donuts are available afterward.
St. Martha's Kitchen together with VISTO serves the general public from 5-7 p.m. every Monday in the Parish Hall on Jefferson Street across from Turner Parking Lot. A movie is shown at 3 p.m. before the meal. St. Paul welcomes donations or volunteer assistance for this self-supporting program.
For more information about St. Paul's Episcopal Church, call the church office at 940-665-4705 or email stpaulgtx@ntin.net.
