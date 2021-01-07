First Christian Church
This Sunday’s message by Pastor Mark Loewen is titled “Shine!” and the Scripture reading is Isaiah 60:1-3. The church, 401 N. Dixon St., is having in-person worship in the sanctuary at 10 a.m. The service will also be livestreamed on Facebook. Open communion is celebrated each Sunday. The church is following social distancing guidelines and deep cleaning its facilities in accordance with pandemic-related safety and health considerations.
At noon Tuesdays and 8:30 a.m. Sundays the church hosts a “Call to Prayer” on site. If you are physically unable to be at the church, set a reminder on your phone and pause to pray.
For more information about First Christian Church, call 940-665-2053, email gainesvillefcc@gmail.com or visit www.fccgainesville.com.
First Presbyterian Church
Sunday worship service is at 10:30 a.m. Rev. B. L. Jordan will be guest minister. This Sunday will also be communion and ordination/installation of new elders.
Face masks and social distancing are mandatory. Follow all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Choir practice is at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
VISTO (Volunteers In Service To Others), the local food bank, requests fruit snacks, crackers and quart-size baggies for its Backpack Buddy program.
The church is at 401 S. Denton St. at Church Street. For more information, leave a message on the church voicemail at 940-665-5153 or email fpcgaines@sbcglobal.net.
Valley View Church of Christ
“The Race of Life” from Hebrews 12:1-3 will be the lesson presented by Stan Skinner during the 10:30 a.m. worship service this Sunday. All other services, classes, and events at the building have been cancelled for the time being.
“In Search of the Lord’s Way” presents “Saved or Lost?” this Sunday, Jan. 10. The program airs Sunday mornings on Sherman and DFW TV stations (KXII 12.3 at 7 a.m., KDFI 27.1 at 7:30 a.m. or KTEN 10.3 at 9 a.m.), on the program’s Facebook page and on YouTube. Study sheets can be downloaded from the website, www.searchtv.org, before the program airs. The website also has archived programs.
For further information or to set up a personal study, call 940-726-7010. The church meets at 202 N. McCubbin St. on the northeast corner of the square in Valley View.
Era Church of Christ
David Kilpatrick will continue the sermon series from Genesis at 10:30 a.m. during this Sunday’s worship service.
Bible studies have been canceled until further notice.
Visitors are welcome in any of the church’s services or events. The church meets at 111 Hargrove St. in Era, just west of the school and on the north side of Farm-to-Market Road 922.
First Baptist Gainesville
The church will gather live and online for both of its worship services this Sunday in the sanctuary at First Baptist, 308 E. Broadway St. The sermon will be from Ephesians 4:17-32 and is titled "Thankful for Our New Life." Sunday School classes that are meeting will gather 10-11 a.m.
The Early First contemporary service will be at 9 a.m. and will be livestreamed at https://fbcgville.online.church.
Sunday school for everyone is from 10-11 a.m. and will also be livestreamed at 10:30 a.m. or live on Suddenlink channel 3.
The Classic First traditional service will be at 11 a.m. The Classic First service will be livestreamed and also broadcast live on Suddenlink channel 3.
The previous week’s Classic First service will be broadcast on Nortex channel 22 at 11 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Thursdays.
On Wednesday, the church’s regular activities will be starting again: AWANA, youth group and the Ladies’ Bible study.
The pastor will begin a new study on the book of Genesis. Bible study will be livestreamed online at 6 p.m. Wednesday at https://fbcgville.online.church.
Ladies’ Bible led by Shelly Langley is held in person and via Facebook Live at 10 a.m. Wednesdays.
For more information about First Baptist Church, visit the church’s website at www.belongfbg.com or call the church office at 940-665-4347.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.