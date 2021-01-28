First Christian Church
This Sunday’s message by Pastor Mark Loewen is titled “As One Having Authority” and the Scripture reading is Mark 1:21-28. The church, 401 N. Dixon St., is having in-person worship in the sanctuary at 10 a.m. The service will also be livestreamed on Facebook. Open communion is celebrated each Sunday.
Sunday school for all ages starts at 9 a.m.
At noon Tuesdays and 8:30 a.m. Sundays, the church hosts a “Call to Prayer” on site. If you are physically unable to be at the church, set a reminder on your phone and pause to pray.
For more information about First Christian Church, call 940-665-2053, email gainesvillefcc@gmail.com or visit www.fccgainesville.com.
First Presbyterian Church
Sunday worship service is at 10:30 a.m. Rev. John Blacklock will be the guest minister.
Face masks and social distancing are mandatory. Follow all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Choir practice is at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
DASH (Delivering And Servicing the Homebound) deliveries will be from Pecan Creek Village on Jan. 30.
VISTO (Volunteers In Service To Others), the local food bank, requests fruit snacks, crackers and quart-size baggies for its Backpack Buddy program.
The church is at 401 S. Denton St. at Church Street. For more information, leave a message on the church voicemail at 940-665-5153 or email fpcgaines@sbcglobal.net.
Valley View Church of Christ
“Peter: A Struggling Leader” from I Peter 5:1 will be the sermon during the 10:30 a.m. worship service this Sunday. All other services, classes, and events at the building have been canceled for the time being.
“In Search of the Lord’s Way” presents “Sayings from the Cross II” this Sunday, Jan. 31. The program airs Sunday mornings on Sherman and DFW TV stations (KXII 12.3 at 7 a.m., KDFI 27.1 at 7:30 a.m. or KTEN 10.3 at 9 a.m.), on the program’s Facebook page and on YouTube. Study sheets can be downloaded from the website, www.searchtv.org, before the program airs. The website also has archived programs.
For further information or to set up a personal study, call 940-726-7010. The church meets at 202 N. McCubbin St. on the northeast corner of the square in Valley View.
Era Church of Christ
“Choices and Consequences” will be the sermon continuing the series on Genesis at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship service.
Bible classes have been canceled until further notice.
Visitors are welcome in any of the church’s services or events. The church meets at 111 Hargrove St. in Era, just west of the school and on the north side of Farm-to-Market Road 922.
First Baptist Gainesville
The church will gather live and online for both of its worship services this Sunday in the sanctuary at First Baptist, 308 E. Broadway St. Pastor Jeff will deliver the sermon “Thankful for Your Life” from Ephesians 5:15-21 at both services. Sunday School classes that are meeting will gather 10-11 a.m.
The Early First contemporary service will be at 9 a.m. and will be livestreamed at https://fbcgville.online.church.
Sunday school for everyone is from 10-11 a.m. and will also be livestreamed at 10:30 a.m. or live on Suddenlink channel 3.
The Classic First traditional service will be at 11 a.m. The Classic First service will be livestreamed and also broadcast live on Suddenlink channel 3.
The previous week’s Classic First service will be broadcast on Nortex channel 22 at 11 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Thursdays.
On Wednesday, the church’s regular activities are back in operation: AWANA, NextGen youth group and the Ladies’ Bible study. Times and places for the regular activities are posted on the church’s Facebook page.
Ladies’ Bible led by Shelly Langley is held in person and via Facebook Live at 10 a.m. Wednesdays.
Pastor Jeff is teaching a study on the book of Genesis. The study will meet in person in room 210 and livestreamed online at 6 p.m. Wednesday at https://fbcgville.online.church.
For more information about First Baptist Church, visit the church’s website at www.belongfbg.com or call the church office at 940-665-4347.
