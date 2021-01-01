First Christian Church
This Sunday’s message by Pastor Gregory Chambers is titled “A 2021 Resolution” and the Scripture reading is Ephesians 1:3-14. The church, 401 N. Dixon St., is having in-person worship in the Sanctuary at 10 a.m. The service will also be livestreamed on Facebook. Open Communion is celebrated each Sunday. The church is following social distancing guidelines and deep cleaning its facilities in accordance with pandemic-related safety and health considerations.
At noon every Tuesday and 8:30 a.m. Sundays, the church has a “Call to Prayer.” If you are physically unable to be at the church, you’re encouraged to set a reminder on your phone and pause to pray.
For more information about First Christian Church, call 940-665-2053, email gainesvillefcc@gmail.com or visit www.fccgainesville.com.
First Presbyterian Church
Sunday worship service is at 10:30 a.m. Tracy Ebarb will be guest minister.
Face masks and social distancing are mandatory. Follow all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Choir practice with Dr. Jeffrey Schleff is at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
VISTO (Volunteers In Service To Others), the local food bank, requests fruit snacks, crackers and quart-size baggies for its Backpack Buddy program.
The church is at 401 S. Denton St. at Church Street. For more information, leave a message on the church voicemail at 940-665-5153 or email fpcgaines@sbcglobal.net.
Valley View Church of Christ
Sunday morning worship is at 10:35 a.m. Bible class is at 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Both Sunday and Wednesday services have resumed meeting in person. All other services, classes, and events at the building have been cancelled for the time being.
“In Search of the Lord’s Way” presents “What Will You Do With Jesus?” this Sunday, Jan. 3. The program airs Sunday mornings on Sherman and DFW TV stations (KXII 12.3 at 7 a.m., KDFI 27.1 at 7:30 a.m. or KTEN 10.3 at 9 a.m.), on the program’s Facebook page and on YouTube. Study sheets can be downloaded from the website, www.searchtv.org, before the program airs. The website also has archived programs.
For further information or to set up a personal study, call 940-726-7010. The church meets at 202 N. McCubbin St. on the northeast corner of the square in Valley View.
Era Church of Christ
“Noah and the Ark” continues the sermon series from Genesis at 10:30 a.m. during this Sunday’s worship service.
Bible studies have been canceled until further notice.
Visitors are welcome in any of the church’s services or events. The church meets at 111 Hargrove St. in Era, just west of the school and on the north side of Farm-to-Market Road 922.
First Baptist Gainesville
The church is temporarily having only livestreamed/broadcast services this Sunday, Jan. 3, as a precaution in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bible study will also not be meeting in person this week.
The Early First contemporary service will be at 9 a.m. and will be livestreamed at https://fbcgville.online.church.
Sunday school for everyone is from 10-11 a.m. and will also be livestreamed at 10:30 a.m. or live on Suddenlink channel 3.
The Classic First traditional service will be at 11 a.m. The Classic First service will be livestreamed and also broadcast live on Suddenlink channel 3.
The previous week’s Classic First service will be broadcast on Nortex channel 22 at 11 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Thursdays.
Bible study will be livestreamed online at 6 p.m. Wednesday at https://fbcgville.online.church.
Ladies’ Bible led by Shelly Langley is on break.
The church plans to be back to in-person worship, Bible study, AWANA and youth group beginning the week of Jan. 10. Worship is held in the sanctuary, 308 E. Broadway. The church says it is practicing social distancing.
For more information about First Baptist Church, visit the church’s website at www.belongfbg.com or call the church office at 940-665-4347.
