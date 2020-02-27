Cooke Co. Ministerial Alliance
The community Lenten luncheon series kicks off Wednesday, March 4, with lunch at noon at The Fold of Grand Avenue, 630 N. Grand Ave. in Gainesville. St. Mary’s will provide the luncheon.
The hosting schedule for the rest of the month will be as follows: St. Paul’s will provide lunch on March 11; First Methodist will host on March 18 but it will be a brown bag or fasting lunch; First Christian will provide lunch on March 25; and SOLUM will host on April 1 and it will also be a brown bag or fasting lunch.
Collinsville Bible Baptist
Circle Unbroken, a gospel music group from Cooke County, will perform at the First Wednesday Old Time Singing at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at the Collinsville Bible Baptist Church, 220 Dewitt St. in Collinsville.
Pastor Dan Eakin said there will be congregation singing of old hymns like "Just A Little Talk With Jesus," "I'll Fly Away” and "I Feel Like Traveling On.”
Individuals or groups that wish to participate with special music in the program should call the pastor at 214-543-6256.
Singings are scheduled for the first Wednesday night of each month for at least the next three months. Admission is free but an offering may be taken.
Cross Point Baptist Church
Guest speaker Ingunna Gruznina, founder and principal of Talsi Christian School of Talsi, Latvia, in northeastern Europe, will share her testimony and the school’s successes and needs at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Cross Point Baptist Church of Gainesville, at the corner of Farm-to-Market Road 3092 and Harris Street.
Refreshments will be served following the presentation.
For more information, call Pastor Jack Crockett at 903-814-4171.
Valley View Church of Christ
“The Good Way” will be the sermon at the 10:35 a.m. service this Sunday. Bible classes for all ages will be at 9:45 a.m. The evening service will be at 6 p.m. and will continue the study of the Psalms.
The ladies’ Bible class meets at 2 p.m. Tuesdays and is studying the kings of Judah.
This Wednesday’s midweek service at 7 p.m. will be the monthly first Wednesday congregational singing.
“God’s Plan for Marriage” will be broadcast Sunday, March 1, on “In Search of the Lord’s Way.” The program airs Sunday mornings on Sherman and DFW TV stations (KXII 12.3 at 7 a.m., KDFI 27 at 7:30 a.m., KTXA 21 at 8 a.m., or KTEN 10.3 at 9 a.m.), on the program’s Facebook page and on YouTube. Study sheets can be downloaded from the website, www.searchtv.org, before the program airs. The website also has archived programs.
Visitors are welcome in any of the church’s services or events. For further information or to set up a personal study, call 940-726-7010. The church meets at 202 N. McCubbin on the northeast corner of the square in Valley View.
Era Church of Christ
“It’s Yours Anyway” will be next in the sermon series about worship at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service this week. A Sunday school class is at 9:30 a.m. in the annex and is studying Deuteronomy. There is no Sunday evening service.
The Wednesday evening Bible class will be at 5:30 p.m. in the annex.
Era will host the next areawide congregational singing at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 21.
Visitors are welcome in any of the services or events. The church meets at 111 Hargrove St. in Era, just west of the school and on the north side of Farm-to-Market Road 922.
First Presbyterian Church
Interim Pastor Melinda Hunt will deliver the sermon at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service. Attendees are invited to observe the first Sunday of Lent with a “Blue Out” by wearing blue, the color of the tarp protecting disaster-damaged homes and relief workers and a symbol that rebuilding will begin.
Nursery is available during the service. Sunday school for adults is at 9 a.m. and children’s Sunday school is dismissed from the sanctuary after the children’s sermon. Refreshments will be available after the service.
On Saturday, Feb. 29, DASH (Delivering and Servicing the Homebound) will be 10 a.m. from Pecan Creek Village.
On Monday, the Christian Education Committee will meet at 1 p.m.
On Tuesday, the Outreach Committee will meet with Retha Bond at 6 p.m. and TEAM will meet at 7 p.m. under the direction of Shana and John Powell.
On Wednesday, the ministerial Lenten lunch will be at noon at The Fold of Grand Avenue; Tai Chi will be 6 p.m. in Tyler Hall; and the choir will practice at 7 p.m.
On Friday, May 6, Women of Faith in Service will host a luncheon at noon; guest speaker Susu Mabry will talk about Christian outreach in the highlands of Guatemala.
VISTO (Volunteers In Service To Others) requests 7.5-ounce beef ravioli, individual oatmeal packets, protein bars and Jif to Go/peanut butter. Plastic shopping bags and quart-size zip-close bags are also helpful. All donations are accepted.
Anyone is welcome to visit or join the First Presbyterian Church at 401 S. Denton St. at Church Street. For more information, call the church at 940-665-5153 or email fpcgaines@sbcglobal.net.
Hillcrest Church of Christ
This week’s sermon will explore the signs of real religion. Sunday School classes are at 9 a.m. and the service is at 10 a.m. Sundays. Children’s worship is available for ages 2-6. A shepherd will be available in the library following the worship service for anyone wishing to meet one-on-one.
On Sunday afternoons and evenings, seven Life Groups meet throughout Cooke County, including one in the chapel at 1712 E. O'Neal St. Life Groups are small, informal study groups. Teens who aren’t attending a group with their parents may gather at 5:30 p.m. in the new Youth Activity Center. For more information about a Life Group, visit the church’s website.
Fit 2 Serve meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the children’s worship room.
Recorded audio of past sermons is at www.hillcrestchurchofchrist.org (click on the "Media" tab) or on the church’s Facebook and YouTube pages. A Christian talk radio broadcast is on KAAM, 770 AM at 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. presented by Main Street Church of Christ, Dallas. "Let The Bible Speak" is broadcast at 8:30 a.m. Sundays on KTXA21 by DFW Churches of Christ. Additional Bible study resources are online at www.WorldBibleSchool.net.
First Baptist Gainesville
Pastor Jeff’s sermon this Sunday continues the series on Luke and will be from Luke 21:29-38. Sunday worship services include the Early First service at 9 a.m. in the Activities Center, 400 E. Broadway — coffee and donuts served beforehand — and Classic First at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary at 308 E. Broadway.
“Seamless,” the next ladies’ Bible study, will begin at 9:30 a.m. the first Wednesday in April at First Baptist. Books are available now; email Shelly Langley at shelly@fbcgville.com to sign up.
Plans are in the works for spring and summer. To suggest something that interests you, contact one of the following people: for children's programs, email Cortni at cortni@fbcgville.com; for the AWANA programs for age 2 through sixth grade, email Shelly at shelly@fbcgville.com; for NexGen youth program, email Dallas at dallas@fbcgville; and for adult programs email Eddie at eddie@fbcgville.com.
For more information about First Baptist Church, visit the church’s website at www.fbcgville.com or call the church office at 940-665-4347.
Westminster Presbyterian
Pastor Darrell McIntyre will continue the series on the book of Joshua this Sunday. Also this Sunday, the church will transition to having its Sunday evening service at 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoons, to accommodate those driving longer distances or who are unable to drive at night. A potluck lunch will take place in Grace Hall each week between the morning and afternoon services.
Worship is at 10:45 a.m. Sundays and Sunday School classes are at 9:30 a.m.; the men’s class is studying “Learning to Love the Psalms,” the women’s class is going through R.C. Sproul’s “From Dust to Glory.” A Foundations class also meets and is designed for adults or young people with special learning needs; for help with transportation or other logistical issues, contact the church.
Wednesday prayer meetings are at 7 p.m.
A women’s Bible study meets at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and a men’s study meets at 6 p.m. Mondays. Call the church to find out where those are meeting.
Full sermon audio is posted to the “sermons” page on the church’s website, www.wpcgtx.org. Westminster Presbyterian Church (PCA) is at 315 E. Scott St. in Gainesville. The church's phone is 940-665-5164.
Faith Lutheran Church
The traditional Sunday service at Faith Lutheran Church, 1823 Luther Lane, is at 10:15 a.m. Sunday School for children and youth and the adult Bible study will begin at 9 a.m. For those who wish to arrive at 8:45 a.m., coffee and fellowship will be shared. Communion services take place the first and third Sunday of each month.
At 11:30 a.m. Mondays, Sally Haynie hosts a Bible study in her home. For details, call 940-580-3116.
Ladies’ Bible study meets at 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays in the fellowship hall.
Helping Hands thrift store at 719 Smith St. is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Proceeds from the volunteer-run mission support church outreach and local nonprofits. Donations should be brought during regular store hours; for large items to be picked up, call 940-668-4393.
For more information about any church ministries, call the church at 940-668-7147, visit the church’s website at www.faithgainesville.net or find the church on Facebook.
First United Methodist
Sunday services are as follows:
8:30 a.m.: Doors open and coffee ready
9 a.m.: Sunday School for all ages
10 a.m.: Worship in the sanctuary
Wednesday activities next week include Journey Bible study at 6 p.m., the chancel choir at 7 p.m. and Theology on Tap at the Red Fox Lounge coffee shop and wine bar also at 7 p.m.
Second Time Around resale shop, a mission of FUMC, is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 105 S. Denton St.
For more information about any church events, visit the church’s Facebook page, call the church office at 940-665-3926 or visit the church website at www.fumcgainesville.org. The church is at 214 S. Denton St.
Gainesville Bible Church
Gainesville Bible Church takes an expository approach — studying the Bible verse by verse, book by book. Worship services are 10:30 a.m. Sundays; Sunday School is at 9:30 a.m., Children’s church is at 10:50 a.m. and an evening Bible study is at 7 p.m. Prayer meetings are at 9 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Childcare is available at all services.
The church is at 601 N. Radio Hill Road. For more information, call 940-668-2781, email info@gainesvillebiblechurch.com or visit the church’s website at www.gainesvillebiblechurch.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.