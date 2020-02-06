Faith Lutheran Church
The traditional Sunday service at Faith Lutheran Church, 1823 Luther Lane, is at 10:15 a.m. Sunday School for children and youth and the adult Bible study will begin at 9 a.m. For those who wish to arrive at 8:45 a.m., coffee and fellowship will be shared. Communion services take place the first and third Sunday of each month.
The men’s Bible study will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, in the fellowship hall. All men are welcome for coffee and study.
At 11:30 a.m. Mondays, Sally Haynie hosts a Bible study in her home. For details, call 940-580-3116.
Ladies’ Bible study meets at 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays in the fellowship hall. Refreshments are also served.
Helping Hands thrift store at 719 Smith St. is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Proceeds from the volunteer-run mission support church outreach and local nonprofits. Donations should be brought during regular store hours; for large items to be picked up, call 940-668-4393.
For more information about any church ministries, call the church at 940-668-7147, visit the church’s website at www.faithgainesville.net or find the church on Facebook.
First Presbyterian Church
Interim Pastor Melinda Hunt will deliver the sermon at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service. Nursery is available during the service. There will be no Sunday School this week. Refreshments will be available after the service.
On Monday, a Called Session meeting will be at 5 p.m.
On Tuesday, the Stewardship Committee will meet at 6 p.m.
On Wednesday, the Worship and Music Committee will meet at 6 p.m. and the choir will practice at 7 p.m. with organist/music director Jeff Schleff.
VISTO (Volunteers In Service To Others) requests 7.5-ounce beef ravioli, individual oatmeal packets, protein bars and Jif to Go/peanut butter. Plastic shopping bags and quart-size zip-close bags are also helpful. All donations are accepted.
Anyone is welcome to visit or join the First Presbyterian Church at 401 S. Denton St. at Church Street. For more information, call the church at 940-665-5153 or email fpcgaines@sbcglobal.net.
First United Methodist
Sunday services are as follows:
8:30 a.m.: Doors open and coffee ready
9 a.m.: Sunday School for all ages
10 a.m.: Worship in the sanctuary
Wednesday events include:
6 p.m.: Bible Journey in room 113
6 p.m.: Heritage Ringers
7 p.m.: Chancel choir
7 p.m.: Theology on Tap at the Red Fox Lounge coffee shop and wine bar
The church will host “Kids’ Night Out, Parents’ Night Off” from 6-10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14. Parents may leave kids ages 2 years old through fifth grade at the church for pizza, drinks, snacks, playtime, crafts and a movie. Cost is $20 for the first child and $5 for each additional child in the same family. Register by Monday, Feb. 10, by calling the office at 940-665-3926 or emailing susan@fumcgainesville.org.
Second Time Around resale shop, a mission of FUMC, is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 105 S. Denton St.
For more information about any church events, visit the church’s Facebook page, call the church office at 940-665-3926 or visit the church website at www.fumcgainesville.org. The church is at 214 S. Denton St.
Valley View Church of Christ
“Wide Open Hearts” will be the sermon at the 10:35 a.m. service this Sunday. Bible classes for all ages will be at 9:45 a.m. The evening service will be at 6 p.m.
The ladies’ Bible class meets at 2 p.m. Tuesdays and will study the lives of Solomon and Rehoboam this week.
The Wednesday midweek service is at 7 p.m.
The next areawide singing will be Saturday, Feb. 15, at Commerce Street Church of Christ.
“The Reliability of the New Testament” will be broadcast Sunday, Feb. 9, on “In Search of the Lord’s Way.” The program airs Sunday mornings on Sherman and DFW TV stations (KXII 12.3 at 7 a.m., KDFI 27 at 7:30 a.m., KTXA 21 at 8 a.m., or KTEN 10.3 at 9 a.m.), on the program’s Facebook page and on YouTube. Study sheets can be downloaded from the website, www.searchtv.org, before the program airs. The website also has archived programs.
Visitors are welcome in any of the church’s services or events. For further information or to set up a personal study, call 940-726-7010. The church meets at 202 N. McCubbin on the northeast corner of the square in Valley View.
Era Church of Christ
A sermon titled “Make a Joyful Noise” at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service this week will be the third in the series about worship. A Sunday school class is at 9:30 a.m. in the annex and is studying Deuteronomy. There is no Sunday evening service.
The Wednesday evening Bible class will be at 5:30 p.m. in the annex.
Visitors are welcome in any of the services or events. The church meets at 111 Hargrove St. in Era, just west of the school and on the north side of Farm-to-Market Road 922.
Hillcrest Church of Christ
The sermon this Sunday will explore how Christians construct godly character as the church begins a study of the book of James. Sunday School classes are at 9 a.m. and the service is at 10 a.m. Sundays. Children’s worship is available for ages 2-6.
On Sunday afternoons and evenings, seven Life Groups meet throughout Cooke County, including one in the chapel at 1712 E. O'Neal St. Life Groups are small, informal study groups. Teens who aren’t attending a group with their parents may gather at 5:30 p.m. in the new Youth Activity Center. For more information about a Life Group, visit the church’s website.
Fit 2 Serve meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the children’s worship room.
The next area singing will be 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Commerce Street Church of Christ.
VISTO’s needs this week are quart-sized zip-close bags. Its next mobile pantry at North Central Texas College will be Saturday, March 1.
Recorded audio of past sermons is at www.hillcrestchurchofchrist.org (click on the "Media" tab) or on the church’s Facebook and YouTube pages. A Christian talk radio broadcast is on KAAM, 770 AM at 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. presented by Main Street Church of Christ, Dallas. "Let The Bible Speak" is broadcast at 8:30 a.m. Sundays on KTXA21 by DFW Churches of Christ. Additional Bible study resources are online at www.WorldBibleSchool.net.
Westminster Presbyterian
Pastor Darrell McIntyre will begin a new series this Sunday on the book of Joshua, kicking off with a look at Joshua through eyes informed by the New Testament. Worship is at 10:45 a.m. Sundays and Sunday School classes are at 9:30 a.m.; the men’s class is studying “Learning to Love the Psalms,” the women’s class is going through R.C. Sproul’s “From Dust to Glory.” A Foundations class also meets and is designed for adults or young people with special learning needs; for help with transportation or other logistical issues, contact the church.
Wednesday prayer meetings are at 7 p.m.
A women’s Bible study meets at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and a men’s study meets at 6 p.m. Mondays. Call the church to find out where those are meeting.
Full sermon audio is posted to the “sermons” page on the church’s website, www.wpcgtx.org. Westminster Presbyterian Church (PCA) is at 315 E. Scott St. in Gainesville. The church's phone is 940-665-5164.
First Baptist Gainesville
Senior adult day trips are in the works and the MOPS group is busy with activities for moms and kids. Fun Bunch meets monthly for games and lunch. On Wednesdays, Pastor Jeff leads a Bible study at 6 p.m. in room 211.
Sunday worship services include the Early First contemporary music service at 9 a.m. in the Activities Center, 400 E. Broadway — coffee and donuts served beforehand — and Classic First at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary at 308 E. Broadway with the church choir.
For information about children's events and programs, contact cortni@fbcgville.com. For the AWANA programs for 2-year-olds through sixth grade, contact shelly@fbcgville.com. For information about the church’s NexGen (youth) program, contact dallas@fbcgville and for adult programs contact eddie@fbcgville.com.
For more information about First Baptist Church, visit the church’s website at www.fbcgville.com or call the church office at 940-665-4347.
